USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen nearing deal to join Manchester City, expected to be loaned out

It looks like one of America's top young soccer players is set to make the move to the Premier League. CBS Sports can confirm The Athletic's report that the Columbus Crew and MLS are finalizing a deal to send goalkeeper Zack Steffen to Manchester City.

Sources tell CBS Sports that Manchester City will likely loan him out right away, and the most likely destination is Girona of La Liga. Girona is an affiliate of Manchester City.

Now, it is too early to tell how this move will play out. Steffen, 23, has a lot of talent, but one has to wonder how much time he will see at City in the coming years. A loan move makes a lot of sense for a season or two. City -- which faces Lyon on Tuesday in Champions League action on fuboTV -- currently has 25-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson on the roster, and he's viewed as one of the top goalkeepers in the league and a potential superstar at the position.

Sources tell CBS Sports that Steffen isn't likely to be considered for the back-up position at City this season.

Steffen, who played college soccer at Maryland, has been with the Crew since 2016. Take a look at what he can do:

As for how he would fit in at Girona, the club already has a quality goalkeeper in Moroccan international Bono. He's been a big part of the team's quality run of form over the last couple seasons, but his contract is set to expire next summer, so there's a chance he could possibly move at some point and open up the starting spot for Steffen.

This move should be followed closely by US national team fans. Steffen is the best up and coming goalkeeper in the player pool, and he has a shot at being the starter for World Cup qualifying for 2022.