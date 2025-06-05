Mauricio Pochettino's roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup is set, and while some absences like that of Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson were expected, more United States men's national team regulars have withdrawn. During camp, Folarin Balogun departed to deal with an injury, while it was decided that it's best for Sergino Dest's recovery from his ACL injury to go through a personal recovery program rather than playing in games with the team.

For a critical Gold Cup that will be the last competitive matches that Pochettino will oversee before the 2026 World Cup, he'll get a chance to look at quite a few new faces with there also being 15 MLS players in the roster and four players are receiving their first call ups ever for the USMNT in Alex Freeman, Quinn Sullivan, Sebastian Berhalter and Damion Downs.

With a year to go until the World Cup, this is the time for those players to emerge and establish themselves in the squad, and they'll have ample opportunities given that this is Pochettino's longest camp in charge of the USMNT since taking over in September of 2024.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 43/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; 1/0), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)

New faces

There's another dual-national who will get a look as the 20-year-old Downs had a strong season with FC Koln of the 2. Bundesliga. Downs was able to score 10 goals while assisting three more, featuring as a nine and on the right wing. Eligible to represent Germany or the United States, he could be an intriguing addition to the attack. In midfield, Sullivan and Behalter are both getting their first calls as rewards for their strong MLS seasons so far.

Midfielders who are comfortable defending or, when it comes to link-up play, can add to the USMNT's transition game in a big way are important. Both come from soccer families, with Gregg Berhalter being Sebastian's father and Sullivan's younger brother Cavan bursting on the scene as one of the best young American prospects. Both have a chance to make a name for themselves heading into this camp, while Orlando City SC defender Freeman has also been rewarded for his strong form this season. Freeman is the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman, but he has scored four goals this season despite playing as a right back for the Lions. Another wing back who can stretch the pitch, without Robinson and Dest, it's a chance to push for playing time.

An expectation to win

After already watching Mexico lift the last edition of the Gold Cup, pressure will be on this squad to ensure that doesn't happen again. Placed in Group D alongside Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia, the USMNT should advance to the knockout stages, but that's where this squad will be tested. Concacaf sides have been improving, and with this being the first time that the majority of this team has played together on the international stage, there will be growing pains, but with it being such a long camp heading into the Gold Cup, there's a chance for Pochettino to put his stamp on the squad. The lack of time in training is one of the biggest differences between club soccer and international soccer, but with such a long camp, it will be closer to what Pochettino has done in the past. Not seeing progress with him having time with the squad would certainly raise concern levels ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Who is the No. 9?

It's another camp, and Balogun has yet to play a game under Pochettino. Without Josh Sargent there, Brian White and Patrick Agyemang will have more chances to establish themselves as options for the World Cup. This is also the case for Haji Wright but he's more likely to slot on the wing. Both MLS forwards have found their form under Pochettino, so there's a real chance they could be leading the line instead of Balogun in 2026. It would come as quite a surprise, but at times international soccer can be about finding the best 11 players who fit together, and that's what Pochettino is currently trying to do.