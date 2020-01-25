USMNT: Gregg Berhalter names roster for upcoming friendly vs. Costa Rica

The United States men's national team will play its first friendly of the new decade on Saturday, Feb. 1, against Costa Rica, and coach Gregg Berhalter just named his 22-man squad for the match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The squad featured mainly MLS players. Only two play for a European club -- midfielder Christian Cappis with Hobro in Denmark, and Wolfsburg forward Ulyses Llanez.

The team doesn't feature prominent players based in Europe for a couple reasons, the first being that they are in the middle of their season and playing 2-3 times a week. Secondly, stars Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) are both currently injured, so they wouldn't have played anyway.

This team is like last year's: Berhalter can try out some of the young players and see what they can do. Half of the squad has never been capped.

Here's the squad:

USMNT roster (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Bill Hamid (D.C. United; 6/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 10/0), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 16/3), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; 0/0), Bryang Kayo (Unattached; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 13/2), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 6/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 32/5), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 5/0), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg/GER; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 55/12)

Berhalter chose this squad after three weeks of training in Florida. The team was set to have its camp in Qatar to get familiar with the country ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but that camp was moved to Florida as a result of the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, increasing tension in the region and raising security concerns.

"It's been a good few weeks in Florida," Berhalter said in a press release. "The guys have worked hard and have made progress in all aspects of our game model.

"We now turn our focus to preparing for Costa Rica and encouraging the players to take advantage of the opportunity and finish off the month with a positive result.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET