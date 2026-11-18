In a farewell for Mauricio Pochettino before he heads to Manchester United, the United States men's national team were able to defeat Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday night, advancing in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals 8-0 on aggregate. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a bicycle-kick goal to kick things off, which was the emphatic send-off that was needed prior to Pochettino arriving in Manchester, but the USMNT were able to keep things up in the celebration in Cincinnati.

Julian Hall followed with a poacher's goal as Weston McKennie played orchestrator, and it continued a theme that whoever ends up taking over the national team will have tough decisions ahead. Folarin Balogun is struggling for minutes with Monaco and is looking to make a move at the end of the season, and Hall has done everything that he can to increase his own standing with five goals in six games for the USMNT.

The New York Red Bulls star has a ways to go considering that he's still only 18 and will need to gain experience against top teams in the world instead of just Haiti, but he also can't ask for a better start than what he has gotten off to. It's why this is such an attractive job for whoever takes over the USMNT. They'll be able to build upon the good that Pochettino has instilled; the talent is there to move the squad forward, and there's plenty to love about the youth of the USMNT.

And alongside that, Pulisic has essentially screamed don't forget about me. During this camp, the Milan man has followed up on signing a new contract with the club by reaching 35 national team goals, moving into fourth all time for the USMNT over Eric Wynalda. Diego Kochen added to the good vibes with a third straight clean sheet, and Neil Pierre was even able to be cap-tied against the nation that he's also eligible for as the full-circle moments were left and right.

Pulisic, the former 17-year-old phenom, was subbed off for Cavan Sullivan, the current 17-year-old phenom, and while the goal difference may have been larger in the first leg between these sides, this felt like a more measured performance despite the strangeness of Pochettino's assistants heading to United while he managed the squad prior to catching his own charter.

This camp had every chance of being a disaster given the circumstances of Pochettino leaving, but all parties did what was needed during this camp. All dual nationals were capped, including Santiago Castaneda, showing that even on his way out, Pochettino made sure to take care of the future of the federation. On to the next round of the Concacaf Nations League with a new manager and no complaints with the performance so far for the squad.