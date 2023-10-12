It's never easy to be told that you won't start a game and it's even harder when it is a critical game in your team's season. Former United States international and current CBS Sports studio analyst Clint Dempsey spoke about on Kickin' It, citing an incident that led to his hand going through glass and nearly costing him to miss a large portion of the season.

Dempsey spoke about his time with Fulham when he was benched for a Europa League match when the crew were joined by Matt Turner of Nottingham Forest. After initially being told that he would start against Hamburg at home in 2010, Dempsey was benched and in reaction broke a window causing himself to undergo surgery to get it fixed. Dempsy spoke about how previously there was the expectation that when players proved that they were fit, they would go back into the starting XI.

"It was the Hamburg game, it was after the Juventus game, and it was going into the Hamburg game and we're at home. [Roy Hodgson] was like 'You know mate, it's not like you've been pulling up any trees lately,' and I'm like, 'What do you mean? It's Juventus. They're like a giant red oak,'" Dempsey said, citing the absolute golazo he scored against the Turin club in the previous round. "It's not like I haven't been doing anything and when other players come back in after being in the starting lineup, they go back into the team. Whis that not the case with me? You think I'm just going to be a good soldier?"

Dempsey offers a picture into the dynamic that can happen when expectations aren't matched on a team and it's quite a contrast to Turner's reaction when he was on the bench for Arsenal, but it is also why Turner made the move to Nottingham Forest to push for first team minutes. Soccer players can be fierce competitors and sometimes it can come out in the wrong way like Dempsey's case.

"This is where I go out to the locker room and I'm not as supportive as you were," Dempsey says to Matt Turner. "You can't tell me that you all are better than me and then I hit through this plated window and I still have this scar right here."

Dempsey continues to say that he did regret the situation slightly as he may have rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way but in the heat of the moment it can be understandable why Dempsey flared up like that. More scenes like this likely happen away from the spotlight but they show a picture into a world that's rarely seen publicly around athlete dynamics and how some might handle internal team struggles.