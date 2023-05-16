Have the United States men's national team solved their striker problem with Folarin Balogun joining the setup after filing a one-time switch from England to USA? During Concacaf Nations League player earlier this year, Balogun was with the team in Orlando and has learned everything he needs to knw. The 21-year-old was born in New York City and represented both the United States and England at youth levels, but moving forward, it all USA, and they need him. With the Ricardo Pepi experience not fully working just yet, the striker position is up for grabs with the newest talent expected to take control of the position.

In the midst of a breakout season at Reims on loan from Arsenal, Balogun has scored 19 goals in 34 matches to break into the top five scorers in the league. For a USMNT side that was led by Josh Sargent during the World Cup, that kind of scoring could be a major boon for the team. Balogun could make his debut as soon as June 16th against Mexico but if everyone is available, how could the team line up under interim head coach Anthony Hudson?

Here's my ideal USMNT XI with Balogun:

Keeper

Matt Turner: While Zack Steffen is in good form with Middlesbrough and could help the team return to the Premier League, Turner is still the number one for now. He has had limited playing time with Arsenal with them out of Europe and the cups but with his performance while in net for the team at a strong level, Steffen needs to show that he can win the job back during the summer. One may play in Nations League while the other plays in the Gold Cup giving them equal time to make their cases.

Defenders

Sergino Dest: Dest will be on the move during the summer when his loan ends with AC Milan but even with an uncertain club future, he'll be in the lineup as long as he's healthy. A dynamic right back, Dest is able to push the attack forward while offering a solid defensive presence. Eventually, he'll need to play consistent club soccer but for now, that hasn't stopped him from contributing.

Walker Zimmerman: With Tim Ream injured, there will be a veteran presence in the squad at center back and for now that's Zimmerman. Not a flashy defender, as long as he doesn't hurt the team with his play, there's no reason to move on from a player where you know what you'll get like Zimmerman.

Miles Robinson: Back in the fold from injury, Robinson has shown that he's still one of the best defenders on the roster. He'll have to fend off competition from Mark McKenzie but like Zimmerman, it's a case of if it isn't broke don't fix it.

Antonee Robinson: With a breakout season at Fulham, Robinson has shown that he can contain some of the best wingers in the world. The team would hope that he is able to improve crossing in the box but when a defender's first job is to stop the attacking player in front of them, that's something that Robinson will have no issues with as he has become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams: If you need to see how important Adams has been, just look at Leeds United with and without him. They've picked up 23 points with Adams compared to only eight in their 12 games played without the dynamic midfielder in the lineup. He protects the defense while also creating chances for the attack and his understanding with Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah is key for the USMNT when he's available.

Weston McKennie: Despite playing in a role that doesn't suit him deeper in midfield for Leeds, McKennie has still shined at times. He may be another player on the move during the summer if Leeds can't secure Premier League survival but that won't change his role with the national team. From being one of the creative forces in the side to also popping up as a threat from set plays, McKennie can do it all.

Yunus Musah: With time, Musah will improve his decision making but he already has the other key parts of play down pat. When he combines his dribbling with passing the ball at the right time, he's a player who could easily get the best out of attackers like Balogun because Musah demands attention from defenses that line up against the UMSNT.

Attackers

Tim Weah: Is Weah a winger or a wing back now? Lille have used him in multiple roles helping to improve his defensive chops but for now, it feels like he's best stretching defenses from wide. That could change depending on if a manager is willing to play a back three but if Weah isn't on the wing, he'll most likely be on the bench to change the pace of a match when he comes in.

Folarin Balogun: The new recruit, Balogun will slot in as a nine initially for the national team but with a smaller frame and with underrated pace, Baloagun could also settle on the wing as he develops. The versatility is key when Christian Pulisic is at his best, attacking defenses directly from the center of the pitch but it may also take time to figure out where Balogun should play in what is becoming a more talented group of attackers by the day.

Christian Pulisic: Unless he decides that he doesn't want to play, Pulisic will be in every lineup no matter if he's playing for his club or not. Already showing what he can do with limited time at the World Cup, Pulisic will benefit from the infusion of talent because he doesn't have to do everything in attack on his own and can float more for the national team.