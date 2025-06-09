Welcome to the start of a brand new week, an intriguing one from a soccer perspective given that it will soon bring us the new format of the contentious, curious and cash-rich Club World Cup. Before then we've got a weekend of big games to mull over. I'm James Benge, let's get into this:

🇺🇸 USMNT lose again

Getty Images

Another game, another defeat for Mauricio Pochettino's USA, the Argentine the first to lose three straight in a decade. Though a 2-1 friendly loss to a strong Turkiye side is nowhere near the disaster that was the Nations League campaign, the headline news is that a year out from a World Cup on home soil (and a week out from the Gold Cup) there is an awful lot of work to do.

Dig a little deeper and there is more to consider. The XI that took the field in East Hartford was nothing like the sort that might take the field next summer. Christian Pulisic has been excused after his exertions during the club season, Antonee Robinson and Folarin Balogun are injured, while Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna are among those who are required for the Club World Cup.

In their place came four debutants across a side that started brightly, Jack McGlynn driving in from the right and curling a brilliant strike home. Turkiye had the lead before the half hour mark however, Arda Guler blocking a sloppy pass from Johnny Cardoso before Kerem Akturkoglu turned in minutes later. The USMNT had the bulk of the chances in the remaining hour but only Malik Tillman really went close.

Ultimately this was a game decided in both boxes, but outside there Pochettino saw plenty to like. As Pardeep Cattry notes, his side pressed with an aggression that is the head coach's trademark and were able to control 60 percent of the possession.

Pochettino: "The gameplan was [for] Diego [Luna] to go inside, being very close with Malik [Tillman] to control with Luca de la Torre and Johnny [Cardoso] and then with Jack staying a little bit on the side but [he] can go inside, in the way that he scored the goal or the possibility, after, to have the freedom to associate… For the first time, we tried it [after] a few days and then you need to go and compete [against] a team like Turkiye. I think what we got, playing this way, is to control the possession, control the game."

The hope will be that this is the start of a summer where the squad Pochettino has -- one which does include tentpole players like Tyler Adams and Chris Richards -- begin to familiarize themselves with their coach's demands. From there on out there would still be time for the likes of Pulisic to add a sprinkle of stardust in time for next summer. Equally if the US are to make a serious impact at the World Cup then they are going to have to beat multiple teams of Turkiye's standard. Getting in the habit of doing so would be quite helpful indeed.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇵🇹 Portugal win Iberian derby to claim Nations League

Getty Images

Meanwhile in Europe, Portugal became the first side to win the UEFA Nations League twice. How much of an honor that title is very much belongs in the eye of the beholder, but one thing is indisputable, at the end of another competition cycle, it is never a bad thing to beat your rivals. That is exactly what Roberto Martinez's men did, following up their semifinal win over Germany by beating neighbors (and strong favorites) Spain in a penalty shootout.

It would be fair to say that the European champions dominated in terms of possession, territory and chances but there was plenty to admire in Portugal's fighting spirit. Twice they forced their way back to parity, Nuno Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo their scorers, with both sides spurning chances to win late on. Bruno Fernandes and company then held their nerve from 12 yards out, Alvaro Morata the only one to be denied. It's now a third title in nine years for Portugal and while this is a very different group to the one that triumphed at Euro 2016, it has just as much of a claim to rank among the leading contenders for big trophies.

Martinez: "When we work for over 30 games, we start to see confidence, resilience, trust, and quality. Quality plus the other values helps you win trophies. We don't just have a team; we have 16-17 players on the same level, and, as a coach, I have many options and can change concepts. It's a different team to when I started; we have more character and confidence."

When Martinez speaks of 16-17 players, he might even be underselling it. This Portugal team looks impressive in its spread of age and talent, left back Mendes winning player of the tournament after a sparkling season at Paris Saint-Germain alongside Vitinha and Joao Neves, who looked solid as a right back for his national side. Bernardo Silva, Fernandes and Ruben Dias have experience in abundance while the likes of Rafael Leao and Diogo Jota are pretty tempting options off the bench. Even Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be fitting in better than he did at the 2022 World Cup, less of a millstone around his team mates necks even at 40.

It is curious then that Portugal don't rank among the truly top level favorites to win the World Cup next summer. On the basis of the last week that is exactly where they should be.

🔗 Top Stories

🇺🇸 USMNT fallout: Here's more from Conneticut, where there were signs that the USMNT are at least able to execute Pochettino's ideas, even in defeat.

🇮🇹 Spalletti sacked: A dramatic weekend in Italy, where the Azzurri began their World Cup qualifiers with a 3-0 loss at the hands of an impressive Norway. Their response? To dispose of Luciano Spalletti... after he has led them through tomorrow's game against Moldova. Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli are the two contenders as Italy, remarkably, have work to do in pursuit of their first World Cup in 12 years.

❌ Ange out at Tottenham: What a hectic weekend it was on the managerial carousel. Indeed it started late on Friday with Tottenham confirming, after much deliberation, that Ange Postecoglou had been sacked 16 days after the Europa League triumph. Brentford's Thomas Frank is the leading contender to take the vacancy.

🎤 CWC Final gets its half time performers: Some breaking news for you on Monday morning. FIFA have confirmed that J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems will play the half time show at the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

🇩🇪 Wirtz on the move: Liverpool are pushing to find an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz in what would be a British record deal. Here's why it would be money well spent.

🤢 'Poisoning' at Vancouver Whitecaps: In a plotline that is more Shakespearean than CONCACAF-ian, Canada manager Jesse Marsch has alleged that three Vancouver Whitecaps players were "poisoned" while away for their Champions Cup game against Cruz Azul.

👀 No Ronaldo at the CWC: Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he won't be at the Club World Cup. He is expected to extend his contract at Al-Nassr after CBS Sports revealed last week that he had been in talks with Saudi government officials.

