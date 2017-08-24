USMNT manager Bruce Arena not counting on DeAndre Yedlin for World Cup qualifiers

Yedlin has been battling injuries and is not in the plans for the team's upcoming matches

U.S. men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin is set to miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras.

When asked about his availability for those games, U.S. head coach Bruce Arena was frank about his status. "He's not available for selection," Arena told CBSSports.com. 

Yedlin has been dealing with a hamstring injury in the preseason and hasn't featured in Newcastle's first two Premier League matches of the campaign, aiming to get back fit. There was a chance he would feature midweek for the club in a domestic cup match and potentially get called up, but Arena said because of the injury he isn't an option.

Arena is expected to announce his squad on Sunday, and if in the end Yedlin isn't a part of it, it will open up chances for Graham Zusi and Eric Lichaj. 

