Mauricio Pochettino close to signing new USMNT deal through 2030 World Cup, per reports

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to stay on as the U.S. men's national team's head coach, inching closer to signing a new deal that will keep him in charge through the 2030 World Cup.

Negotiations between Pochettino and U.S. Soccer are trending in the right direction, according to broadcaster Andres Cantor, and an announcement is expected soon. (Disclaimer: Cantor is the father of CBS Sports Golazo Network broadcaster Nico Cantor.) The federation intends to have Pochettino in place for the USMNT's first post-World Cup friendlies in September and October, which have yet to be announced. The deal, though, is close but not done, per The Athletic.

Pochettino originally joined the national team in September 2024 on a deal that ran through the World Cup, his focus solely on delivering a strong showing at a tournament on home soil. He received an offer to extend his stay before the World Cup began, the coach previously admitting he had heard the federation's vision for the next four years over dinner on May 24 at Jean-Georges, a restaurant located inside Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York.

"[U.S. Soccer CEO J.T. Batson] asked if we are open to listen [to] the project of the federation for the next four years and we said, of course, we are open," Pochettino said days later. "It's true until last Sunday, we didn't have an idea if the federation was happy with us, not happy, wanted us for the future."

The parties agreed at the time to wait until after the USMNT's run at this summer's World Cup to make a decision. The U.S. team started brightly and captivated a nation, with more than 50 million people tuning into their 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16, which was their fourth successive World Cup exit at that stage.

The Argentina native had been linked to several jobs elsewhere during his spell with the USMNT. The list most notably includes AC Milan, who were reportedly pursuing him in the weeks leading up to the World Cup but ultimately elected to hire ex-Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim instead. His time with the U.S. team has marked his only stint in charge of a national team and though introducing his attack-minded style of play came with a learning curve amid a short runway to the World Cup, the group appeared to be in sync for much of the tournament.

"For me, I am so proud because in one year, I think with all the circumstances, I think this team showed that we can play football, we can play soccer, we can compete, that we need to keep improving," Pochettino said after the USMNT's World Cup elimination. "A lot of young players with a lot of potential and a future and I think a generation of young kids that come in behind, I think only it's about to keep believing in that process."

Pochettino will now have the luxury of time as he prepares for a second World Cup with the USMNT, which he plans to use to build upon the successes of this summer's tournament.

"It's not like you are in a rocket and improve and you grow like this," he said after the Belgium defeat. "One year [ago], we [thought] that we were in a mess. Thinking today in the way that we perform in that World Cup, I say we improved a lot but the problem [is] you improve but sometimes, you grow little by little. It's not linear that you are going to grow so quick … We all know that a process is about four years, a cycle because today I think we closed the chapter about assess[ing] players."

Pochettino will now be tasked with putting the team on course for a successful outing at the 2030 World Cup. The next four years will be marked by a return to World Cup qualification after bypassing the process, a privilege afforded to host nations, as well as a trip to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and reportedly participating in the Copa America earlier that summer. U.S. Soccer has decided to prioritize the Olympic Games, which is a U-23 tournament for men's teams; this cycle and the tournament could be used as a stepping stone for a crop of rising talents who will be eager to break into the senior team's ranks in time for 2030.

Batson revealed earlier this month that Pochettino and his staff were part of the process in hiring USMNT veteran and ex-LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo to take charge of the Olympic team, a signal that Pochettino took the federation's approach to extend his deal seriously before eventually making the decision to do so.