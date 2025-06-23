Welcome to Monday one and all! Yes I hate to be the bearer of bad news but another working week is upon us. Still at least it is one that is going to be spiced up with football aplenty: Gold Cup, Club World Cup and all the drama, nonsense and dramatic nonsense of the transfer window. I'm James Benge, let's go!

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 Tillman proving he's a fit for Pochettino's USMNT

Another game, another win for the USMNT. Mauricio Pochettino will hardly be winning plaudits for a 2-1 win over Haiti and nor should he. It is of course fair to say that the game could have been very different if goalkeeper Matt Freese hadn't gifted the opposition an equaliser only nine minutes after the game's opener. That meant the US had to grind Haiti down, taking until the 75th minute to find their game winner through Patrick Agyeman.

Three wins from three means the USA have topped their group. Their reward is a potentially tricky meeting with Costa Rica in Minneapolis but that is probably the sort of test Pochettino will want. His squad of fringe players and contenders has begun to coalesce quite nicely, now it needs a step up in competition. In particular coming up against a side who line up in a back three and were perfectly prepared to grit and grind with Mexico should ask the right questions of his forward players.

Few of them have impressed quite like Malik Tillman, whose first three goals as a senior international make him the tournament's joint top scorer. His smart header off Brenden Aaronson's cross at the back post was of a theme to the two he netted against Trinidad and Tobago, late runs into the box from the number 10 that can be so difficult for opponents to deal with. As Pardeep Cattry noted last night, the PSV midfielder is looking like a real success story of the Pochettino era:

Cattry: "[His runs of goals represent] a notable transformation for the 23-year-old, who has always been a promising talent and has excelled at the club level with PSV, but had yet to translate that form to the national team. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino seems to have actually understood his tactical profile and is starting to get the best out of him, with Tillman slotting in nicely right behind forward [Patrick] Agyemang."

With less than a year to go until the World Cup, it's already looking like the attacking midfield spot is Tillman's to lose. No wonder. He is one of the few forward-minded players in this team who has the feel of a Pochettino player. His tendency to drift wide from a central position is very Christian Eriksen-coded, those darts into shooting positions have the look of Dele Alli in the Tottenham side who finished second in 2017. The goal output isn't quite at that level but 10 in last season's Eredivisie is not to be sniffed at for a team at the USMNT's level.

Without Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Folarin Balogun, the USMNT attack has needed a reference point and a leader. Tillman is proving himself to be both of those things, seizing the opportunity presented by the absence of so many. Those who want to snare a spot in Pochettino's starting XI in 354 days' time are going to find it an almighty struggle to rip it off Tillman.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏆 Club World Cup enters its decisive moment

In defense of the much maligned Club World Cup, at least it is not overstaying its welcome. Nine days after Lionel Messi and company kicked off the competition, the final round of group stage games are upon us. Much like the tournament itself, there does not seem to be an awful lot to swing the skeptics towards favoring the tournament, but there are at least a few storylines to enjoy.

Most intriguing of all has been the relative struggles of the European giants, two of whom could be eliminated on Monday. Inter Miami and Palmeiras can eliminate Porto with a draw, whether it be one of contrivance (split points would take both sides through to the last 16) or coincidence. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, likely need to beat Botafogo and probably beat them by a three goal margin to escape Group B.

In the days to come Benfica, Inter and Borussia Dortmund might find themselves in trouble too. Whichever side loses Real Madrid's meeting with Salzburg would open the door for Al-Hilal to sneak in with a win. Meanwhile, every group that includes a Brazilian team is currently topped by a Brazilian team. Flamengo qualified with a game to spare after beating 10 man Chelsea 3-1 on Friday, Fluminense are well set to join them after beating Ulsan HD.

As for MLS, well, it's looking bleak. Los Angeles FC are out after being beaten by Esperance de Tunis and while the Seattle Sounders can mathematically qualify for the knockout stages, it is contingent on them smashing the European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Inter Miami, it's all on you.

Even in the groups where the layout is more settled, there is cause for interest in the final round of fixtures. Manchester City and Juventus have both qualified with two wins from two ahead of their meeting in Orlando on Thursday. However the 94th minute penalty Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juve against Wydad AC means La Vecchia Signora top Group G on goals scored; drawing their final match would send City into a knockout tie with the winners of Group H, likely Real Madrid. That would surely be the last thing City need. They may not be the only side cursing their luck over the next few days.

