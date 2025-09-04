World Cup qualifying is reaching its heights during the September international break. Only 14 nations have booked their place in the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and more are looking to join as soon as possible. With the World Cup being expanded to 48 teams for the first time as part of this edition, many nations will get the chance to compete for the first time, while others will look to end major droughts and absences from FIFA's premier tournament.

Looking around the world, while the United States won't be taking part in World Cup qualifying, this is still an important window where they'll face South Korea and Japan. Other teams like Italy and Norway will have much to play for in UEFA, and World Cup qualifying will kick off in Concacaf for the teams who are looking to join the hosts.

Let's take a look at what to watch for during this international break:

Who is the favorite in Concacaf?

With the big three of Concacaf already qualified for the World Cup, the rest of the field has to be breathing a sigh of relief as World Cup qualifying kicks off (you can catch it all on Paramount+). Jamaica, Panama, and Costa Rica will all like their chances of making it directly to the tournament, but if they slip up, Concacaf sides have improved and will be able to push them for qualification. Guatemala and Honduras are two teams with the most to gain from the extra qualification spots, as it's anyone's guess who will come out of the North American qualification.

Haaland to book his place in the World Cup?

Everyone wants a World Cup with the best players in the world present, and if Norway can continue their strong start to qualifying, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard will be able to make their mark in the United States. Norway haven't qualified for the World Cup since 1998, when they made it to the round of 16 in France, but they'll be looking to end that drought. Perfect so far in UEFA qualification, next up are matches facing Finland and Moldova to strengthen their position. Win those, and Norway will truly be dreaming of qualification.

Italy look to avoid missing three straight World Cups

Sticking in Group I, while Norway are off to a great start, the same can't be said for Italy, who have one win and one loss through two matches. The only positive that can be said is that at least they have only played two games, but they haven't looked great. After missing the last two World Cups, Italy need to qualify for the expanded edition, as missing a third would be beyond detrimental. With a new coach in Gennaro Gattuso, who was previously at Hajduk Split in Croatia, they'll need to hit the ground running before time to qualify runs out.

Brazil need a breakout

Brazil may have booked their place in the 2026 World Cup, but Carlo Ancelotti has yet to leave his mark on the team. They've only scored one goal in their last two matches, facing Ecuador and Paraguay, despite being a team who are expected to be one of the most exciting attacking sides in the world. Ancelotti has stabilized the defense, but the next step is getting the attack rolling, which he'll now need to do without Matheus Cunha. Set to face Chile and Bolivia, this should be a window where Brazil put goals in the back of the net, and if they don't, concern will continue to build.

Can the USMNT show up?

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the United States still seek a signature victory. Facing South Korea and Japan, they'll have a chance at one this window, although he's using the September international break to get a last look at new players before tightening up World Cup rotations. Folarin Balogun will get a chance to play his first competitive match under Pochettino, but he'll be up against Josh Sargent, who has scored in five consecutive games for Norwich City. It's a critical window for the USMNT, and they have some regulars in the squad, but without players like Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie, more pressure than ever is on Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams to lead the squad. Worries have continued to grow ahead of the World Cup, and this is a window that can help ease them, but with more poor performances, the spiral will continue.