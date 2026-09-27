The message was clear well before the opening whistle blew in the U.S. men's national team's first game after the World Cup – this is merely an introduction, both for uncapped players and for an audience that has high hopes for them. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said there were no discussions that "they need to perform," while midfielder Tyler Adams encouraged them to "go through the process properly and really just lean on guidance." First impressions in this setting do not need to be lasting ones, nor should they.

The freedom to perform without pressure, though, can be freeing, so much so that the USMNT's generational shift began with a 4-1 win over Peru on Saturday, with several seizing the first opportunities of their senior national team careers.

"I think they were so good," Pochettino said post-match. "I think they played like experienced players. I think they were so comfortable on the field."

Unsurprising for a roster that started with 13 uncapped players, the U.S. team's performance ebbed and flowed as players old and new built chemistry despite meeting each other barely a week ago. Interspersed throughout the match, first slowly and then all at once, though, were a series of memorable moments. Justin Ellis, one of 11 players who made his debut on Saturday, combined with childhood idol Gio Reyna just four minutes into the game for his very first international goal at the start of a busy outing. The 19-year-old took three shots and generated 0.41 expected goals plus expected assists in 62 minutes, a solid outing for a forward whose creative abilities are his standout feature. He has three goals and 12 assists for Orlando City this season.

It was one of the better shots in a first half that started intensely, only for the energy levels to fade as the disjointed quality of a new-look U.S. team became easy to spot. Peru had their equalizer 11 minutes later courtesy of Gianluca Lapadula, the visitors able to capitalize on center back George Campbell's error in just his second cap while left wingback Peyton Miller, another first-timer, was caught out of possession after leaning on his attack-minded tendencies. It was ultimately a survivable error – the USMNT, after all, actually have time on the clock to fix any problems they diagnose over the next four years. Then there was the simple fact that their teammates would have them covered after the break.

The USMNT took things up a notch after halftime, particularly with a half hour to go with a wave of substitutions that exemplified the newcomers' youthful energy that Pochettino described as contagious. First came Mathis Albert, the 17-year-old winger who used his dribbling pace to rattle Peru's defense and earn a penalty that Malik Tillman converted swiftly in the 66th minute.

"I don't know if the action of Mathis Albert was a penalty or no[t]," Pochettino said about a foul that his Peru counterpart Mano Menezes argued was outside the box. "[There] wasn't VAR, but I think for me, it was a penalty. First action [after he] goes onto the pitch, bam … He's young, yes. He needs to improve, yes. He needs more experience, yes. He needs to do everything, yes, of course, but he goes to the pitch and doesn't think. Go. He wants to play, wants to enjoy, wants to do. That's what we need, and that is why I am so happy with all [of the players]."

Then 18-year-old Julian Hall also scored on his debut, his instincts as a forward sharp enough to be in the right place at the right time to receive Sebastian Berhalter's cross for a finish from close range. The teenager repaid the favor in the 90th minute with a well-placed pass for the assist on Berhalter's screamer, which might have been the highlight of the afternoon on a different day.

Hall is a different type of striker than Ellis, more so known for his scoring ability (or at least as well known as a teenager can be) -- he has 13 goals and three assists for Red Bull New York across all competitions, bouncing back from a 12-game goalless run a week ago with the game's lone goal at New York City FC in Major League Soccer play.

The teenage goalscorers alone exemplify a wider trend across the player pool, one that's already encouraging just one game into a new four-year cycle. Pochettino is working exclusively with a group of inexperienced forwards for this camp -- 22-year-old Damion Downs has the most caps of the group with six and was a last-minute addition after World Cup player Ricardo Pepi withdrew with an injury. The absence of experienced options has renewed years-old questions about how the team copes without the likes of Pepi and Folarin Balogun, who scored three goals at the World Cup and has become the unquestioned starter at center forward. It is far too early to pin the USMNT's hopes on Hall or Ellis, or to even write off the remaining forwards like the uncapped Cole Campbell, but the goalscorers' strong first impressions are exactly that – an indication that they are at least trending in the right direction, so far positioning themselves as meaningful members of the national team player pool with four years to go until the next World Cup.

"It's true that now it's easy," Pochettino said. "For sure, we're going to have ups and downs during that journey, during the next few games, because all the games are completely different, but it's important that we start to show the possibilities we have with this group of players.

USMNT's newcomers embrace Pochettino's tactical ethos

The team's overall performance also provided a glimpse that the newest members of the player pool are well-equipped to Pochettino's tactical preferences, even in their weaker moments. The head coach's attack-minded identity came with a steep learning curve before this year's World Cup, though the strategy was ultimately a strong fit for a roster built around attacking players in the form of their careers. Based on their natural skill sets alone, an attack-heavy new generation seemed poised to transition successfully into that set-up, and Saturday's game marked a first successful test of that hypothesis.

"They understand much better than how we explained," Pochettino said. "I think what we felt, and that is credit to all the coaching staff in MLS and all the teams in MLS, they deserve the credit more than us because the understanding of the game, the capacity to adapt so quick to the tactical demands, that is because they have good coaches. That is important to praise all the coaches who are in MLS working with these guys, and the way that they understood from day one, in the end, was amazing. We were talking after the first and the second training sessions that every single concept that we translate how they assimilate and then apply in the training, and then today, we saw that."

Pochettino opted for a healthy mix of veterans and newcomers in his starting lineup; six members of the World Cup team joined by Ellis, Miller and forward Cavan Sullivan as that trio earned their first caps while Campbell and midfielder Yunus Musah rounded out the group. The newcomers settled fairly well into Pochettino's well-established tactical vision, Miller pushing forward constantly while Sullivan was also a presence on the opposite wing and really challenged Peru's defense. Sullivan may not be the headline-maker on Saturday, but he had a notable USMNT debut with one shot, one chance created, two passes into the attacking third and 19 completed passes out of 20 in the first half.

"I am so happy with his performance," Pochettino said about Sullivan. "I feel really proud. Sixteen years old and he's performing and fighting and playing with personality, with character. I am so happy with him. He's a kid that absorbed a lot of pressure from the [whole] environment; now he's with people in his club that are going to do everything to protect and to help and to support him, to keep him evolving. It's no doubt that he's very smart. He's so great and he needs time like Mathis Albert, like Zavier Gozo, like Adri Mehmeti or Brooklyn [Raines] or Neil [Pierre] or Frankie [Westfield] or Julian [Hall] or Justin [Ellis]."

It was in the second half, and particularly after going heavy-handed with the substitution approach around the hour mark, where Pochettino's high-intensity version of the USMNT truly showed up. They went from nine shots and 0.81 expected goals in the first 62 minutes to seven shots and 1.58 expected goals after, though the tempo shifted with the introduction of players with different profiles. Reyna, Tillman and Sullivan were each trying to be creative forces, to the point that there were not enough players responsible for the end product. Albert and Hall, meanwhile, were a bit more direct thanks to their natural skill sets, paving the way for the U.S. team to run up the score in the final stages of the game.

The experience around them helped, too. Tillman is perhaps the only player who was offered the chance to do so thus far, but he has used the platform of the World Cup to remain a central figure for the USMNT, balancing his creative talents with a scoring ability that was on display this summer with two goals from set pieces. He created three chances and generated 1.4 expected goals and assists, the bulk of that coming from his three shots, including his penalty. Even as young players earned the spotlight, Tillman led a group of veterans who will undoubtedly remain in the mix on the road to 2030 in large part because they are still fairly young themselves -- every player in camp is under the age of 30, another World Cup very much a realistic target for each of them.

"The headline is the senior players deserve massive credit in the way that they treat, in the way that they guide, in the way that they support, in the way that they welcome, in the way that they create an environment [that is] very comfortable for them to feel like [they are at] home, no?" Pochettino said. "I think it's massive, massive value for us to have these senior players helping in this way."

Patience has quickly become one of the coach's virtues as a new cycle begins, with Pochettino frequently working to strike a balance, commending the newcomers and experienced players alike. Yet, somewhere in the middle of his post-match remarks, his true feelings about the next generation slipped out. He spent the better part of two years asking for time in the build-up to this year's World Cup, all while working with players at the peaks of their careers. The concept of time has transformed into something else entirely, though, in reference to the new players – they just might be the real deal, their ability to connect with their brand new teammates on Saturday as strong a first impression as any.

"Look, the language of football is good players connecting," Pochettino said. "They don't need too much time together, and because they are good, they have quality, they connect so quick. They only need [a] few training sessions. If they don't have quality, it's difficult. You can train during one year, and maybe that connection never happens -- a natural, organic connection. It's because they have massive quality. They have massive talent. That is why they connect. The good players connect. They don't need time."