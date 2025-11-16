USMNT vs. Paraguay match ends in fight as Alex Freeman, Gustavo Gomez lose their cool in final moments
The fight happened in the dying moments of the USMNT's 2-1 win over Paraguay on Saturday
CHESTER, Pa. – The U.S. men's national team's 2-1 win over Paraguay closed out with a brawl between the two teams, which saw one player sent off and two players receive yellow cards.
In the first minute of stoppage time of the USA's 2-1 win, the ball went out of play near the midfield line and both the USMNT's Alex Freeman and Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez went for the ball. Within moments, Gomez placed Freeman in a headlock, with players from both teams charging to the touchline as a fight broke out. Players and staff duked it out on the sideline for about a minute, a water bottle flying out of the scuffle at one point and separate fights breaking out, including one with Max Arfsten on the side.
The end of USA vs. Paraguay got 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐘 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LjkybUJA4B— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 16, 2025
"It was difficult to see because I was looking [in] another direction," USMNT head coach Maurici Pochettino said about the start of the fight before describing it as a "very dangerous situation … "I don't like this type of situation."
The crowd eventually dissipated, and in the end, the referee issued a red card to Omar Alderete, who was an unused substitute for Paraguay, while the USMNT's Cristian Roldan and Paraguay's Junior Alonso got a yellow card.