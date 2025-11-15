CHESTER, Pa. -- We're still more than six months out from the World Cup, but the gravity of the tournament is beginning to close in as the United States men's national team's final camp of 2025 is in full swing. Mauricio Pochettino's squad has done plenty to inspire optimism during their three-match unbeaten streak to enter this camp, but now they're preparing to take the pitch without Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Tim Weah, and Weston McKennie, in what are critical matches as preparation time runs short.

The USMNT will start off facing Paraguay before a clash with Uruguay, again facing two teams who have qualified for the World Cup as they continue to test themselves under Pochettino. But without regular starters, this could be one of the final chances during this World Cup cycle for players like Gio Reyna to impress and show why they need to be in the squad when the dust settles. Pochettino has consistently maintained that he doesn't shut the door on anyone who may not be in camp, but he has also been clear to the players about his expectations for them while here. Perform to those expectations, and there are spots to earn in that final roster, but otherwise, plenty of players are waiting in the wings for a shot as Pochettino has dug deep in the pool during his time in charge.

"The way Poch wants us to play, he wants everyone to know their role, he wants everyone to be onboard and he wants nobody to think their postion is gaurenteed so I wouldn't say [regular players missing] affects preperation too much but of course at the same time wer're missing some key players and when we get to the important games and where it matters we're gonna want everyone fit and availible," Folorian Balogun said, speaking ahead of the match. "But the most important thing is to manage what we have, and of course, the players who aren't here get healthy and look after themselves."

For those who are here, one who has a massive opportunity to make an impact is midfielder Gio Reyna. He hasn't appeared for the USMNT since March of 2025 in the third-place game of Concacaf Nations League play and has since moved to a new club in Borussia Monchengladbach. Now getting some minutes for them, albeit as a consistent substitute not a starter, this will be a chance to end 2025 on a high note while looking to make a second consecutive World Cup and earn playing time while there.

Reyna's return

Minutes have been hard to come by for Reyna since his move to Gladbach in the Bundesliga, as he's struggled with injuries and adjusting to the club after leaving Borussia Dortmund. With only 147 minutes during the season, it's unknown how fit Reyna will be for gametime, but there are few players in the squad who can bring his vision and ability on the ball to the table, which is why he's here at this critical time.

With the move from Dortmund, a lot has changed in Reyna's life since being in the 2022 World Cup squad, and it shows to the players around him.

"He's a lot more mature, you know, he's married now and he's a lot more mature and to himself," Balogun said. "He seems focused and like he wants to put the injuries and the noise behind him to play and do what he does best, so I'm happy and looking forward to seeing him."

What happened in the past between the families of Reyna and Sebastian Berhalter is just that, in the past. During the road to the World Cup, they're here and coexisting with a common goal of making the squad and leading it to glory on home soil. We'll need to see what happens when Reyna takes the pitch, but as he's spoken about in the past, he knows what he needs to do. Now is the time to show that he can do it on the pitch.

Lean on Balogun

One of the most capped members of the attack, with 21 appearances for the USMNT, the pressure will be on Balogun to carry the attack without the USMNT regulars beside him. The World Cup is drawing closer, and with goals in his last two starts, Balogun is showing why there was so much promise behind his commitment to the USMNT as a dual national. He's been able to create space for others with his movement and holdup play while putting shots on frame to keep defenses honest.

In form for club and country, if the USMNT are going to get results from games in this window, they'll need Balogun at his best but his role will change a bit depending on the lineup. If Reyna does start, his ability on the ball will help create space but otherwise, Balogun will need to operate in smaller windows of space than he has become accustomed to. It's a good test for him as it'll be one that prepares him for his first World Cup.

Growth from the back three

As camps continue, it feels like the back three is here to stay. Not only are players comfortable in it from their time at club level and under Pochettino, but the USMNT have also secured results in the formation. But it's also not a strict back three as well. Tim Weah referred to his role as a fake wing back when he played during the September international break, and Tim Ream also echoed that flexibility.

"It's not a full on, stick with it three at the back, but it's important for all the guys to get the reps, to understand that sometimes we start with a four, build with a three [or] start with a three and build with a three, sometimes we play five and build with a three, so it's important for everybody to understand what we're doing and what's being asked, the different ways that we can play," Ream said.

With plenty of players who can play multiple positions like Joe Scally in this camp, Pochettino will have even more options in how build up looks even without one of his defensive stalwarts in Richards. Being able to push forward and grow with different players in this formation will only add to Pochettino's options while also increasing the confidence that the team has in what they can do.