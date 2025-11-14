The United States men's national team is gearing up to face Paraguay on Saturday at Subaru Park, and not only will it be a chance for players to test themselves against top opposition, but for four members of the USMNT squad, this match will be a homecoming. In the first USMNT match played in Chester since 2018, a victory over Bolivia, a contingent of the USMNT squad that came through the Philadelphia Union academy will find it extra special. Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, and Matt Freese all came up through the Union academy, and while they've now moved on to different clubs around the world, they'll return with a chance at making the World Cup squad.

"The first thing is, being back home is, of course, amazing. And, I mean, we're both really lucky. This is the first time that the national team has been in Philly since we've been on the team. So it's amazing to be here. And then on top of that, to see the facility," Aaronson said.

"It's an amazing facility. And, just seeing the people that we grew up with, like our coaches. I mean, I saw my, I think my Union juniors coach, which was like, 10 years old, 11 years old, I see him walking around. So it's always nice to see those faces, people who helped you in your development, and then seeing them at this stage of your life. It's amazing. And it's great to see how the Union have done a great job."

One of the best MLS teams over the years, it should be no surprise that the Union's YSC academy is making its mark on the national team. With the team being founded in 2008, it took time for them to catch up with the likes of FC Dallas and New York Red Bulls, but not only are they here now, there's also more talent coming through the youth levels of the USMNT, which could put the Union at the forefront of player development.

Aaronson has already become the first Union alum to represent the United States at the World Cup, but now that contingent could grow. Freese is on track to be the number one in net, while the change to a back three in defense provides opportunities for Trusty and McKenzie to make the squad. That transition has been a smooth one for McKenzie as well.

"I would say it's pretty seamless. When we talk about playing three in the back, and I play it at my club, you know, we have the freedom to kind of move about and to make decisions on the pitch, solve problems as we see fit," McKenzie said. "So yeah, for me, the biggest thing is having 11 guys out there who understand what the other team is ultimately trying to throw at us, and figuring out ways to solve the problems that we face in live time. So whether you play three in the back or whether you play four in the back, I think that's kind of besides the fact of being able to go out there in each and every moment, win your duels, or simply figure out the best way to take down the other team."

Seeing that familiarity with the system, it's easy to see why the USMNT were a good fit for the back three, as McKenzie isn't the only player who plays that system for their club. Being able to combine that with a familiar environment just adds to why this could be a big break for the USMNT. It's easy to focus on players who aren't here, like Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, and Tim Weah, but that also brings major opportunities for every member of this squad. Under Mauricio Pochettino, people who show that they can perform for the national team have been given opportunities with the squad, which is why this is a great chance to take the opportunities and push forward and make the World Cup squad.