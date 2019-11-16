USMNT player grades vs. Canada: Zardes, Morris deliver in attack as Dest looks sharp
Here's how the U.S. players performed on Friday night
The United States men's national team trounced Canada 4-1 on Friday night in CONCACAF Nations League action in a game it had to have to stay alive in the new competition. Gyasi Zardes led the way with two goals while Jordan Morris also put in a good showing with a goal and an assist. The U.S. was able to fix things a bit defensively and jump out to a 3-0 lead. But who were the top performers of the match? Here are our grades for the USMNT's starting XI, the subs and coach Gregg Berhalter.
USMNT player grades
Name
How did they do?
Grade
(GK) Brad Guzan
Some sloppy early passing from the Atlanta United man but, but he did fairly well for the most part. Made a couple good saves but could do little on the goal.
C+
(DEF) Sergino Dest
It was a quality performance from the Ajax young star as he made his debut in official competition for the red, white and blue. Ended up getting an assist just two minutes in, though it was a bit fortunate. Flair, speed and sharp.
B
(DEF) Aaron Long
Didn't have a whole lot to do defensively but was strong and sure in the air and even got a goal with a fine header in the first half. The Long and John Brooks pairing looked solid.
B+
(DEF) John Brooks
The towering defender was really lucky to not have gotten a yellow card early. Was physical but at times a little sloppy when playing the goal out of the back.
C
(DEF) Tim Ream
Found himself in some tough spots, but the Fulham man did well to use his touch and skill to escape trouble. Also is owed a nice dinner from Long after that fantastic assist.
B+
(MID) Jackson Yueill
He got roughed up a bit, had some sloppy passes but was important defensively at times. Personally thought Alfredo Morales was the better option, but he wasn't bad at all. Good enough.
C
(MID) Sebastian Lletget
Really good night from the Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder. He was clever on the ball, passed with precision and put some passes into dangerous spots in attack.
B+
(MID) Weston McKennie
Calm on the ball when defended but a couple of poor giveaways in the first half could have meant trouble. Showed his underrated speed to get forward and looked dangerous when creating.
B
(FWD) Paul Arriola
His creativity and slick touch set up the second goal, and I just love his effort night in and night out. He's one of those guys that brings the intensity that can inspire others, and he had a nice showing.
B
(FWD) Gyasi Zardes
Not the top choice of the fans, but credit to him for doing what he needed to do. Took both of his goals well and will have earned more minutes as a result. Not flashy,but he has gotten the job done when needed.
A-
(FWD) Jordan Morris
By the 24th minute, he had a goal and an assist. This is all after an admirable performance in MLS Cup last Sunday for the Seattle Sounders. He helped set the tone early and was crucial to making an early statement like this team wanted.
B+
(SUB 1) Alfredo Morales
The midfielder came on for Lletget and did OK. Wasted a really good look at goal though.
C
(SUB 2) DeAndre Yedlin
The Newcastle defender helped Zardes get his second goal and brought a boost of speed to the game that was missing.
B
(SUB 3) Tyler Boyd
Late sub that didn't get enough time to get into the game.
INC
Coach Gregg Berhalter
Guys appeared ready to play and the intensity and urgency was much better. Deserves credit for that. Also had his defense play a bit more reserved with Ream at LB, and that really helped.
B
