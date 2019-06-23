USMNT player grades vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Pulisic and McKennie shine, Zardes delivers

The United States men's national team made it six points out of six on Saturday at the 2019 Gold Cup with an impressive second half against Trinidad and Tobago to win 6-0. A decent first half saw the U.S. lead 1-0 at the break, but in the second half the team created chance after chance and put the majority of them away in an emphatic victory that clinched a spot in the quarterfinals. Here are my player grades for this one:

Starters

GK - Zach Steffen: The former Columbus goalkeeper was forced to make a few good saves and did really well on all of them. Was faced with some really challenging free kicks from range. Held his ground.

Grade: B+

RB - Nick Lima: Really good. He's making the most out of these opportunities. Tons of effort, made a great run to assist on the second goal. Cementing himself as the starter for this Gold Cup.

Grade: A

CB - Walker Zimmerman: Confident, strong and not many mistakes. As sturdy as they come at the back in this group. A leader on and off the field.

Grade: A

DEF - Aaron Long: Still a little shaky at the back sometimes, but overall he did well. Add to that two goals, and it's a heck of a performance. Why didn't he head the second goal in?

Grade: A-

LB - Tim Ream: Confident, timed his challenges well early but was caught out of position a couple times. The film will show him getting up a bit too high at times.

Grade: B-

CDM - Michael Bradley: Had some nice passes into tight spaces but was also at times sloppy. Did so well to set up Lima to assist the second goal. Some good moments and helped defensively.

Grade: B

RW - Tyler Boyd: Lively, really good movement early on and not afraid the shoot. Didn't make the impact he had hoped though. Taking off in second half.

Grade: C+

CM - Christian Pulisic: Caused T&T trouble with his speed and agility and did so well to set up Long's opener with a perfect cross to the back post. Got his goal and delivered a slick assist to Zardes. The star.

Grade: A+

CM - Weston McKennie: Well-timed tackles and slick passing. Plays like a veteran. Does so well alongside Pulisic. Strong showing.

Grade: B+

LW - Paul Arriola: Just delivers. Got a goal late, should have had another, and he's playing himself into a serious role moving forward with the U.S.

Grade: B

ST - Gyasi Zardes: Strikers are judged by goals and he got two of them, and three in the last two games. A fantastic finish on the second.

Grade: A

Subs

RW - Jordan Morris: A chance of pace. Got a good half an hour run and assisted Pulisic with a lovely move and low pass. Did just what he was asked to do.

Grade: B+

ST - Jozy Altidore - : Late sub that didn't get a whole lot of time to do a lot. Had a good look at goal where he took a touch too many.

Grade: Incomplete

RB - Reggie Cannon: Came on and played the last handful of minutes and nearly got an assist to McKennie. Good quick showing, but not enough time to make a big impact.

Grade: Incomplete

Coach

Gregg Berhalter: Kept the same starting XI from the first game and showed progression from game one to game two. He trusts Zardes and Arriola and they keep coming up big.

Grade: A

Next up, the U.S. will face Panama on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).