USMNT Player Ratings: Alex Freeman leads way vs. Australia; USA soccer clinch knockout spot

The United States men's national team punched their tickets to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup and may just be on their way to winning Group D after a 2-0 victory over Australia on Friday. After the Americans beat Paraguay 4-1 in the opener, they did enough against Australia. While it wasn't as electric a performance as the opener, it was more than good enough, especially considering the absence of Christian Pulisic, who missed out due to a calf injury after not practicing with the team in the lead-up to the game.

The U.S. put just two of eight shots on frame and have now gotten an own goal in the first two games, but strong passing and possession and limited mistakes mean the vibes are good moving forward. A plus-five goal differential, two wins from two and just one goal conceded in two games? Any national team would take that start.

But how did the USMNT players and coach Mauricio Pochettino do versus the Aussies?

USMNT Player Ratings

Matt Freese USA • GK • #24 Minutes 90 Rating 6

At some point, the USMNT will want him to be tested. Through two games, he has not had to worry about much at all. Will he be ready when the onslaught from a better team comes?

Alex Freeman USA • D • #16 Minutes 90 Rating 8

USA's best player on the day. The youngster continues to look incredibly comfortable on the biggest stage and was rewarded with a goal with an attentive header from point-blank range. A rising star.

Tim Ream USA • D • #13 Minutes 90 Rating 7

Did his job well. His lack of speed provided Australia with a look in the second half, but they did nothing with it. He'll be happy with the display overall, avoiding mistakes and playing smart passes.

Chris Richards USA • D • #3 Minutes 90 Rating 7

Good showing, but with not much to worry about. You expect him to win most headers at this point. His positioning continues to be very good.

Antonee Robinson USA • D • #5 Minutes 80 Rating 8

Continues to be a rock that helps on both ends of the pitch. His play on the touchline remains stellar with well-timed passes. Defensively, he knew when to pounce to frustrate the Aussies.

Tyler Adams USA • M • #4 Minutes 90 Rating 7

He does so well to draw fouls and slow down play. But he's getting knocked around a bit too much, and considering his injury history, resting him in the third game may be the play. Did his job as usual in this one.

Weston McKennie USA • M • #8 Minutes 90 Rating 7

The Juventus man was the bright spot in the opening minutes and looked lively, but his performance faded a bit as the game went on. He didn't do anything wrong, but he was not all that involved going forward.

Malik Tillman USA • M • #17 Minutes 90 Rating 6

A far cry from the flair fest we saw against Paraguay. As the USMNT controlled the scoreline, Australia controlled the ball more, leaving him with few opportunities.

Sergino Dest USA • D • #2 Minutes 80 Rating 7

Deserves credit for his shot that led to the second goal. Had a couple flair moments as usual, but the consistency still isn't there.

Ricardo Pepi USA • F • #9 Minutes 74 Rating 6

Thought he scored the first goal, but it was Mr. Own Goal. His run was good though, and it certainly impacted the play. Otherwise, very little to discuss as the attack generated very little.

Folarin Balogun USA • F • #20 Minutes 90 Rating 7

A dashing run in the opening minutes saw his ball in the box find the back of the net. Just deliver a ball with pace into the heart of the box and hope for the best. When he had chances to score, though, the end product was not there.

Subs

Sebastian Berhalter USA • M • #14 Minutes 16 Rating NR

Very little participation in his limited minutes.

Joe Scally USA • D • #23 Minutes 10 Rating NR

Brought good energy off the bench and was ready to fight for every ball in the air.

Auston Trusty USA • D • #6 Minutes 10 Rating NR

Came on in the final minutes and helped the defense keep a clean sheet.

Haji Wright USA • F • #19 Minutes 1 Rating NR

Sub in final seconds to eat some of the clock.

Giovanni Reyna USA • M • #7 Minutes 1 Rating NR

Only got a minute, so there was no late off-the-bench golazo incoming.

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino USA Rating 7

Can't be upset with that. They were nowhere near the level we saw in the opener, but winning without your best player and recording a clean sheet is a job well done. That is six points from six and a knockout stage ticket punched. What more could you want at this point, really?