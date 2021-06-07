The United States men's national team won the inaugural Concacaf Nations League trophy after beating Mexico 3-2 in the final in extra time on Sunday. This game had just about everything, as we saw Mexico manager Tata Martino ejected, plenty of goals, beers and projectiles being thrown onto the field, and a physical, heart-pumping 120 minutes in Denver's Empower Field at Mile High.
If you missed the match, which had a late start and an even later finish, you can catch the full replay at Paramount+ here. But how did each player perform in this one? Below are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
USMNT ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Zack Steffen
|69
The opening goal was not his fault at all. Denied Chucky Lozano with a brilliant save early in the first half and came off in the second with an injury.
7
(DEF) Sergino Dest
|60
Better going forward than defending. He showed off those moves in attack and made Mexico look silly at times. Taken off, surprisingly, in the second.
5
(DEF) Mark McKenzie
|120
A poor error by the defender, giving it to Jesus Corona for the opening goal. Looked a tad uncomfortable with Mexico's speed and technical ability at times. Was strong in air though and improved.
5
(DEF) John Brooks
|120
Was caught way out on the goal and received an early booking. He was really flustered early, and it showed. Kept his composure though and was a leader at the back.
6
(DEF) Tim Ream
|82
A surprise inclusion to the starting XI and did nothing to warrant another start. Was drawn out and beaten time and time again. Played 82 minutes more than he should have.
3
(DEF) DeAndre Yedlin
|105
Effort was there and recovered well on the opener. His pass back to McKenzie wasn't poor by any means. Showed great energy and heart.
6
(MID) Weston McKennie
|120
⚽ 82' Set up the first goal with his head and deservedly got the second with a brilliant header goal. The star of the team and the leader that was needed.
8.5
(MID) Kellyn Acosta
|120
Sloppy in the middle as his passing was off early, but he held his own for the most part. Moved to left back later on and was serviceable.
6
(MID) Christian Pulisic
|120
⚽ 114' (PK) 15 touches in the first half. But he came to life late, winning the penalty kick and converting it to claim the trophy. Wasn't super busy but stepped up when needed.
8
(FWD) Gio Reyna
|82
⚽ 27' Delivered with a goal by being in the right spot at the right time in the box, and he also tracked back deep and defender with everything he had.
8
(FWD) Josh Sargent
|68
Drifted out wide more than I would have liked, especially when he needs to be a reference point in the box.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Timothy Weah
|Dest (60')
Looked lively on the right but would have liked to have been more involved. A solid showing. He just needs more minutes.
6
Jordan Siebatcheu
|Sargent (68')
Was the hero of the semifinal but did not factor off the bench much at all as the ball rarely was played into the box when he was there.
5
Ethan Horvath
|Steffen (69')
Born and raised just 30 minutes from Mile High, Horvath had a lovely save in the final minute of regulation on Lozano and then earned star status in extra time with the penalty save. He's an American hero with an absolutely brilliant showing in relief for an injured Steffen.
9
|Sebastian Lletget
|Reyna (82')
|Held the ball well and was fairly sharp in his passing. Showed a ton of heart in defending.
|6
|Tyler Adams
|Ream (82')
|The team just felt instantly more organized when he came on, and his pace was huge to close down on the wing.
|7
|Reggie Cannon
|Yedlin (105')
|Came on and helped a defense that needed it. Was quick to get back and set himself, while also getting forwarded as needed.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Gregg Berhalter
|6
A character test that started off poorly. He didn't wait so long to make the changes and showed he is willing to adapt and make the tough calls. Taking out Dest was a bit confusing, but you can't deny the result. These guys seem to love him, and this could be a huge stepping stone.
7.5