The United States men's national team won the inaugural Concacaf Nations League trophy after beating Mexico 3-2 in the final in extra time on Sunday. This game had just about everything, as we saw Mexico manager Tata Martino ejected, plenty of goals, beers and projectiles being thrown onto the field, and a physical, heart-pumping 120 minutes in Denver's Empower Field at Mile High.

If you missed the match, which had a late start and an even later finish, you can catch the full replay at Paramount+ here. But how did each player perform in this one? Below are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

USMNT ratings