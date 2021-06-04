The United States men's national team got a crucial goal from Jordan Siebatcheu to beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal. The victory sees the Americans advance to Sunday's final, where they will play either Mexico or Costa Rica.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

USA ratings