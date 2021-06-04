The United States men's national team got a crucial goal from Jordan Siebatcheu to beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal. The victory sees the Americans advance to Sunday's final, where they will play either Mexico or Costa Rica.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
USA ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Zack Steffen
|90
Was a little sloppy in the first half but made a big save in the second to deny the opener in a one-on-one situation. Did not have to do too much, but he held his own when needed.
6
(DEF) Antonee Robinson
|78
A little tense and slow to react. Gave a bit too much space at times. Was taken off in the second half.
5
(DEF) Mark McKenzie
|90
His performance was fairly solid. He looks comfortable next to John Brooks, but at times there is just too much space between them. Still a confident, strong player who has a role with this team.
6
(DEF) John Brooks
|90
The best of the group. A top defender who commands the backline, tries to keep things organized and can be just dominant. Was key to keeping the clean sheet and even got involved in attack.
8
(DEF) Sergino Dest
|90
His passing to split defenders was very good, but he was very poor at times in defense, needlessly keeping people onside and trying to be too cute when he cleared the ball. Lucky it didn't cost them big time.
5
(MID) Jackson Yueill
|83
Really big tackle in the box early on to save what could have been a goal. Was calm on the ball, shielded well but had trouble with Honduras' speed and physical play.
5
(MID) Sebastian Lletget
|90
Wasn't all that involved going forward, which will be disappointing for him. Was able to drift wide and deliver a couple decent balls into the box.
5
(MID) Weston McKennie
|90
A quiet first half going forward but improved in the second, playing the ball well into space. He would have liked to have been more involved going forward early, but it happened late. His smart header led to the winner.
7
(FWD) Christian Pulisic
|90
Got into space well and had a great chance in the first half. Also did very well to check towards the middle and get the attack going. Did not get as many looks on goal as he would have liked.
6
(FWD) Gio Reyna
|77
Did well in small spaces to beat defenders, and he was always alert as to what was around him, getting two good early looks. Taken off in second half, but was the best player going forward.
7
(FWD) Josh Sargent
|78
Made a critical goal-line clearance in the first half to prevent the opener but must have felt like he was at Werder Bremen with the poor service into him.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Brendan Aaronson
|Reyna (78')
Came on in the second but couldn't get the looks he wanted.
5
Reggie Cannon
|Robinson (78')
Played 12 minutes to help the defense with some fresh legs and his top-tier effort.
6
Jordan Siebatcheu
|Sargent (78')
⚽ 89' The super sub. Did exactly what he was asked to do, putting away his best chance with class. That has to earn him the start in the final, right?
8
|Kellyn Acosta
|Yueill (83')
|Most wanted to see Yunus Musah here, but Acosta came on and looked comfortable on the ball and kept shape.
|6
|Matt Miazga
|Pulisic (90+4')
|Late sub to waste time.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Gregg Berhalter
|5
Just got by. Think he should have made the changes earlier, but you can't deny the result. The thing is, this team wasn't impressive much at all. The clear underdog in the final if it is against Mexico.
5