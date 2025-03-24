This has become quite a disappointing international break for the United States men's national team after losing 2-1 in an uninspired performance to Canada in the Concacaf Nations League third-place game just days after a shock loss to Panama. It was a match where the midfield was unable to push the pace as things became disjointed. With the World Cup coming closer by the day, the depth players in the squad aren't showing that they are ready for the next step.

If the USMNT can't show improvement sooner than later, there could be disappointment down the line at the World Cup but this is where Mauricio Pochettino needs to push the squad to see what he has in them. But how did the squad perform facing Canada?

GK: Matt Turner (90 mins)

Made some strong saves during the match but Canada's goals were also chances that couldn't be stopped no matter what he did in net. Rating: 5

DEF: Joe Scally (45 mins)

Exited at halftime after an okay showing in the first half. Joe Scally was strong in his challenges, he just didn't have many to make in his one half of play. Rating: 6

DEF: Cameron Carter-Vickers (90 mins)

Was okay in defense but he wasn't able to get long balls up to the attack. Everyone in the backline broke down during Canada's first goal, and it's an issue that needs to be fixed. He's got to do better. Rating: 5

DEF: Mark McKenzie (90 mins)

Had a few defensive interventions that were strong but overall it was a subdued match for Mark McKenzie. Rating: 5

DEF: Max Arfsten (90 mins)

The adjustment from playing as a wing back in a back five to a fullback in a back four was one that Max Arftsen struggled with. Gave the ball away far too much. Rating: 4

MID: Tyler Adams (69 mins)

Didn't get on the ball much during the match with Canada being able to advance the ball down the wings but this wasn't up to Tyler Adams' high standards. Rating: 5

MID: Weston McKennie (69 mins)

Like Arfsten, Weston McKennie was far too loose with the ball creating giveaways that Canada took advantage of. Rating: 4

MID: Diego Luna (90 mins)

One of the only players who showed that they want to be on the World Cup squad, Diego Luna had a great assist and also was able to try different things to get the attack on the front foot. Rating: 7

FWD: Christian Pulisic (69 mins)

Another anonymous appearance for Christian Pulisic. Only taking 21 touches, he struggled to find the attack for the USMNT in another match where they needed the spark. When this team will go as far as Pulisic can take them, these performances won't cut it. Rating: 4

FWD: Patrick Agyemang (78 mins)

Scored a great goal and looked dangerous when he had chances to make runs. The ball still didn't get to Patrick Agyemang enough in the box but that's something that this team is struggling with as a whole. Rating: 7

FWD: Tim Weah (90 mins)

It's another attacker who didn't get the ball in dangerous areas enough. This is a systematic issue but when the same thing is happening across the board, something needs to change. Rating: 6

SUB: Marlon Fossey (45 mins)

Tried to make things happen from wide in the second half but it was more of the same with wide players not doing enough. Rating: 6

SUB: Gio Reyna (21 mins)

Had a good delivery from a set piece in an attempt to spark a goal but needed to drop too deep to get on the ball. Rating: 6

SUB: Yunus Musah (21 mins)

Entered the match in the second half when fresh legs were needed and didn't bring much. Rating: 6

SUB: Tanner Tessmann (21 mins)

Wasn't on the ball much after coming into the match. Rating: Incomplete

SUB: Brian White (12 mins)

Didn't have much time to get involved only touching the ball eight times. Rating: Incomplete

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Tried something different with the squad, and for the first half, it seemed like it would work. Then the wheels fell off. Mauricio Pochettino is trying to keep expectations that the sky isn't falling, but it's getting close. Rating: 6