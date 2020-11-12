The United States men's national team couldn't get the better of Wales on Thursday in a friendly, settling for a 0-0 draw in Swansea. It was the Americans' first action together since February and saw many exciting young prospects make their debuts for Gregg Berhalter. The U.S. had just three total shots and only two shots on goal but nevertheless looked fairly sharp throughout the 90 minutes and only allowed three total shots with two on frame.
Luis Miguel Echegaray broke down the debut-filled draw for the USMNT on Thursday's edition of the Que Golazo! podcast. Listen below:
Here are the ratings for the match.
USMNT ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) Zack Steffen
Didn't have to do a whole lot but made a couple good saves. Questionable passing at times, putting some players in tricky situations.
6
(DEF) Antonee Robinson
A little sloppy and nervy. Improved a bit in the second half but wasn't super sharp. Caught out of position quite a bit.
5
(DEF) John Brooks
The force at the back for the Americans. He was strong in his tackles, read balls well in the air and commanded the backline while also distributing the ball out of the back.
8
(DEF) Matt Miazga
Sloppy, poor, undisciplined. Not a great showing for the center back here. Continues to look quite average.
4
(DEF) Sergino Dest
The Barcelona man was pretty sharp on the ball when trying to escape pressure and showed off some sweet skill moves. A constant threat down the right.
8
(MID) Yunus Musah
A fine debut for the Valencia man, using his skill to escape danger and get the ball forward. Fit in quite well with the midfield and showed that change of pace.
7
(MID) Tyler Adams
Refreshing to not see him at right back. Sat deep, did what he was supposed to do and didn't make a lot of mistakes. He was on his game.
7
(MID) Weston McKennie
The leader in the middle. Did well to switch fields, showed a ton of energy and precision in his tackling, and he even at times led the attack.
7.5
(FWD) Konrad de la Fuente
Wasted a golden chance 34 minutes in after doing a great job of stealing the ball. Other than that, didn't do all that much.
5
(FWD) Sebastian Lletget
Not the most exciting pick for a false nine, but was competent. Delivered dangerous balls into the box and had a nifty chance at the near post in the first half.
5.5
(FWD) Gio Reyna
Was sharp on the ball and showed a mix of aggressiveness and gracefulness on the ball. Held on to it a bit too long at times though.
6.5
(SUB 1) Johnny Cardoso
Strong cameo from the Internacional midfielder. Played aggressively in the middle. He made his presence felt and likes to go in strong. Refreshing.
6.5
(SUB 2) Ulysses Llanez
Had a fine first touch and shot on goal, but after that he wasn't played into dangerous spots. But that's enough to make a solid substitute appearance.
6
(SUB 3) Timothy Weah
Never really got into the match as a late sub.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Nicholas Gioacchini
|A late sub that didn't have many chances to make an impact.
|N/A
|(SUB 5) Owen Otasowie
|Another late sub with little time to make a difference.
|N/A
|(SUB 6) Reggie Cannon
|Time-wasting sub as full time approached.
|N/A
Coach Gregg Berthalter
Deserves a 10 for not putting Adams at right back. It was great to see so many young guys play, but let's see a striker on the field next time. America begs you.
5