The United States men's national team couldn't get the better of Wales on Thursday in a friendly, settling for a 0-0 draw in Swansea. It was the Americans' first action together since February and saw many exciting young prospects make their debuts for Gregg Berhalter. The U.S. had just three total shots and only two shots on goal but nevertheless looked fairly sharp throughout the 90 minutes and only allowed three total shots with two on frame.

Luis Miguel Echegaray broke down the debut-filled draw for the USMNT on Thursday's edition of the Que Golazo! podcast. Listen below:

Here are the ratings for the match.

USMNT ratings