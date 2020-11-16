The United States men's national team scored three goals in each half and took care of Panama 6-2 on Thursday in an international friendly. Two players scored braces, Gio Reyna got his debut goal and the team bounced back in attack after a poor display against Wales.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick at minimum.
USMNT ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) Zack Steffen
Could do nothing on the opener and then didn't have too much to do the rest of the match.
6
(DEF) Sergino Dest
Switched to the left side after playing on the right against Wales. Strong on the ball, with plenty of flair and played a few dangerous balls going forward.
7
(DEF) Tim Ream
The more aware center back. Had a couple good stops, was quality in the air as well and showed off his ability to play long balls forward.
6
(DEF) Matt Miazga
Didn't mark his player on the opener, had a couple of notable giveaways. He got an assist but it's not enough to make up for being a liability in defense.
4.5
(DEF) Reggie Cannon
A huge threat down the right in attack, but late to close down on the opener. Won a penalty kick and showed great energy while getting an assist.
7.5
(MID) Tyler Adams
So nice to see him play where he is supposed to. Understands the game so well, and played one filthy reverse ball to Weston McKennie.
7
(MID) Yunus Musah
Technical and sharp on the ball when going one on one. Won the free kick that led to the opener. Becoming a key player very quickly.
6
(MID) Weston McKennie
The leader in the middle and added some great runs into the box tonight. Fortunate to not get a red card. Still, the engine in the middle. Extra points for this.
6.5
(FWD) Uly Llanez
Had a great chance early following a knock. Also did well to contribute on the second goal, but after that there wasn't much.
5
(FWD) Gio Reyna
Scored his first goal on a well taken free kick. Had some other decent moments but lost the ball a bit too much. Taken off in second half.
7
(FWD) Niko Gioacchini
Did exactly what he had to do by scoring two goals in the first half, so we'll ignore the terribly taken penalty miss in the second half. Still, a promising display.
8
(SUB 1) Johnny Cardoso
Came on in the second half and never really got into the match.
5
(SUB 2) Tim Weah
Had some good moments off the bench, showing some nice technique.
6
(SUB 3) Richy Ledezma
Really good. The PSV youngster got his debut and had two assists. He can be an impact player now for this team.
8
|(SUB 4) Sebastian Lletget
|Much better suited to his role off the bench. He delivered with a well taken header goal. Underrated.
|7
|(SUB 5) Sebastian Soto
|I really love the potential he showed as a youth player, and he took two headers very well here. One to watch moving forward.
|8
|(SUB 6) Chris Richards
|Got his well-deserved debut but only played 10 minutes. Didn't have a whole lot to do.
|N/A
Manager Gregg Berhalter
Glad he played with a striker and gave more players their debuts. Would have been nice to see Richards play more, but this was still quite good.
7