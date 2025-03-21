It's nightmares from Copa America yet again as the United States lost 1-0 to Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals which will see the competition have a new champion for the first time in its history. The United States were able to create chances but again Panama were a thorn in the side of the USMNT. Some struggles were expected without the full USMNT pool being available due to injury but the concerns surrounding depth are still there as the road to 2026 World Cup is well underway.

The USMNT used an unconventional XI during the match with Yunus Musah operating as a right wing back but let's go position by position on how everyone performed during the match.

Goalkeeper

Matt Turner CRY • GK • #30 Minutes 90 Rating 5

Matt Turner could've sat in a chair for most of the match but Cecilio Waterman's finish was well-placed making it almost impossible to save.

Defenders

Joe Scally USA • D • #26 Minutes 90 Rating 4

Joe Scally had some good moments overlapping with Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah on the wings but he wasn't alert enough to Waterman getting the ball and driving at the United States' net. Out of position playing at left back but another moment when Antonee Robinson is missed.

Tim Ream CLT • D • #3 Minutes 90 Rating 6

Another steady performance from Tim Ream in defense. He didn't do anything particularly flashy but he also didn't make any major mistakes to hurt his team. If only the USMNT had a younger Ream.

Chris Richards CRY • D • #26 Minutes 79 Rating 5

Tyler Adams had to clean up after mistakes as Chris Richards struggled in possession at times. Had to leave the match after taking a knock while on a yellow card.

Midfielders

Yunus Musah USA • M • #6 Minutes 90 Rating 6

Musah may be too versatile for his own good as while he was great at pressuring for the USMNT, it would've been nice to see someone with a better final ball on the wings to make deliveries into the box.

Tyler Adams BOU • M • #12 Mintues 90 Rating 7

The man of the match for the USMNT. It was so good to have Adams back on the pitch to sweep up mistakes. Everyone would've hoped for a better result but the return of Adams is so important to the USMNT's future.

Tanner Tessmann USA • M Minutes 68 Rating 6

It wasn't a bad performance from Tanner Tessemann, keeping the match ticking over from deep, it's just that he isn't going to be the guy splitting the lines against a team that's sitting deep. The midfield balance didn't suit him.

Weston McKennie JUV • M • #16 Minutes 90 Rating 6

Weston McKennie got into good areas for the USMNT and created some chances but wasn't able to take the ones that fell to him either. It's another issue with the midfield balance because while McKennie is a lot of things, a 10 isn't one of them.

Forwards

Christian Pulisic MIL • M • #11 Minutes 90 Rating 5

Playing a bunkered defense, it's understandable that Christian Pulisic would struggle to get off shots but only taking one in the entire match isn't enough. He struggled to find the game at times and when that happens, the USMNT don't have much hope.

Timothy Weah JUV • F • #22 Minutes 90 Rating 6

Tim Weah did what he could to create chances from wide areas but like Pulisic, he needed to shoot more during the match. Someone who usually isn't shy to shoot from anywhere, it could've given Panama something to think about.

Josh Sargent USA • F Minutes 68 Rating 6

In what felt like a major opportunity for Josh Sargent to take a step forward in his quest to be the starting striker, he only touched the ball eight times putting his one shot off the post. It's not Sargent's fault that the USMNT struggled to break down Panama's defense but he needed more support.

Substitutes

Jack McGlynn HOU • M • #21 Minutes 22 Rating 6

Came off the bench spraying passes and brought a different dynamic to midfield.

Patrick Agyemang USA • F Minutes 22 Rating 5

It could've been a night to remember for Patrick Agyemang with two chances to win the game. His impact was good but he's got to finish chances to move up the ranking of nines.

Mark McKenzie TFC • D • #3 Minutes 11 Rating 6

Came in late as a replacement for Richards but Mark McKenzie didn't have much of a chance to make an impact.