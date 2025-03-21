It's nightmares from Copa America yet again as the United States lost 1-0 to Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals which will see the competition have a new champion for the first time in its history. The United States were able to create chances but again Panama were a thorn in the side of the USMNT. Some struggles were expected without the full USMNT pool being available due to injury but the concerns surrounding depth are still there as the road to 2026 World Cup is well underway.
The USMNT used an unconventional XI during the match with Yunus Musah operating as a right wing back but let's go position by position on how everyone performed during the match.
Goalkeeper
Matt Turner could've sat in a chair for most of the match but Cecilio Waterman's finish was well-placed making it almost impossible to save.
Defenders
Joe Scally had some good moments overlapping with Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah on the wings but he wasn't alert enough to Waterman getting the ball and driving at the United States' net. Out of position playing at left back but another moment when Antonee Robinson is missed.
Another steady performance from Tim Ream in defense. He didn't do anything particularly flashy but he also didn't make any major mistakes to hurt his team. If only the USMNT had a younger Ream.
Tyler Adams had to clean up after mistakes as Chris Richards struggled in possession at times. Had to leave the match after taking a knock while on a yellow card.
Midfielders
Musah may be too versatile for his own good as while he was great at pressuring for the USMNT, it would've been nice to see someone with a better final ball on the wings to make deliveries into the box.
The man of the match for the USMNT. It was so good to have Adams back on the pitch to sweep up mistakes. Everyone would've hoped for a better result but the return of Adams is so important to the USMNT's future.
It wasn't a bad performance from Tanner Tessemann, keeping the match ticking over from deep, it's just that he isn't going to be the guy splitting the lines against a team that's sitting deep. The midfield balance didn't suit him.
Weston McKennie got into good areas for the USMNT and created some chances but wasn't able to take the ones that fell to him either. It's another issue with the midfield balance because while McKennie is a lot of things, a 10 isn't one of them.
Forwards
Playing a bunkered defense, it's understandable that Christian Pulisic would struggle to get off shots but only taking one in the entire match isn't enough. He struggled to find the game at times and when that happens, the USMNT don't have much hope.
Tim Weah did what he could to create chances from wide areas but like Pulisic, he needed to shoot more during the match. Someone who usually isn't shy to shoot from anywhere, it could've given Panama something to think about.
In what felt like a major opportunity for Josh Sargent to take a step forward in his quest to be the starting striker, he only touched the ball eight times putting his one shot off the post. It's not Sargent's fault that the USMNT struggled to break down Panama's defense but he needed more support.
Substitutes
Came off the bench spraying passes and brought a different dynamic to midfield.
It could've been a night to remember for Patrick Agyemang with two chances to win the game. His impact was good but he's got to finish chances to move up the ranking of nines.
Came in late as a replacement for Richards but Mark McKenzie didn't have much of a chance to make an impact.