Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

Matt Turner (GK) 90 A great double save on David and Larin makes up for a goal kick that led to Canada's opener. Turner seemed less comfortable in net than normal, spilling saves. The cold weather also caused issues with his distribution as he didn't have a ton to do but you expect better from him at this stage. 6

Sergino Dest (DEF) 76 One of the best defensive performances that I've seen from Dest in a United States shirt. He was less dynamic going forward but that seemed to be due to the game plan. Did a great job limiting Tajon Buchanan. 7

Chris Richards (DEF) 84 Went off after rolling his ankle but Gregg Berhalter already used all five substitutions so the United States had to play the final six minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men. Had some good moments like clearing up Richie Lareya's shot but was also caught out of position a few times. 5

Miles Robinson (DEF) 90 An uncharacteristically shaky performance from Robinson. He had a game high 12 ball recoveries but was also slipped up on both goals by Canada. This was a match that makes you miss Walker Zimmerman. 5

Antonee Robinson (DEF) 90 Another good defensive performance but Robinson's crosses weren't able to find anyone in the box. See Zardes, Gyasi for the reasoning behind that. 7

Tyler Adams (MID) 69 Another composed performance from the key man in the US midfield. Second on the team with eight recoveries at the time of his withdrawal, Adams was as reliable as ever. Berhalter will hope that Adams is available for the next match vs. Honduras as this team needs him to tick. 7

Yunus Musah (MID) 76 It felt like something was missing from Musah today. While he had a decent shift, the understanding with Aaronson on what each of them wanted to do wasn't there. He was able to create two chances but needs to do better with winning challenges if he wants to stick in the midfield. 5

Weston McKennie (MID) 90 McKennie was everywhere, completing seven take on's and forcing the best save out of Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan while also creating a few chances. With Pulisic struggling, McKennie is turning into a great all-arounder for the team even giving Canada trouble with his long throws. 8

Brenden Aaronson (FWD) 69 Created some decent chances on the dribble, but Aaronson looked uncomfortable being unable to cut inside on a narrow pitch. 6

Gyasi Zardes (FWD) 69 Was an OK outlet in the air, but Zardes wasn't able to get space on the Canada center back pairing. It's not his fault that he only had 29 touches during the match but it didn't help things either. 5

Christian Pulisic (FWD) 90 It was a tale of two Pulisic's as he created a team-high three chances but also was ineffective in the final third. Another frustrating day for Pulisic as his form is beginning to become a concern for the national team. 4

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Jordan Morris Brenden Aaronson Didn't do much after coming on. Had a chance near the end where he could have caused some trouble by shooting but opted for the pass instead. 5

Kellyn Acosta Tyler Adams A tidy shift filling in for Adams but not much to write home about. 6

Ricardo Pepi Gyasi Zardes Great in his relief minutes and it's clear why some were calling for Pepi at the half. 6

Reggie Cannon Sergino Dest Brought fresh legs and good delivery to spell Dest but didn't have anyone on the end of his crosses. 6

Paul Arriola Yunus Musah Had a biked chance that almost found the net which is more than most of the team had to offer. 6

Manager Subs used How did the manager do?

