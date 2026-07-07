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USMNT Player Ratings: Everybody struggles as World Cup dream ends with nightmare display vs. Belgium

The Americans had their worst game of the tournament, and nobody really stood out for the right reasons

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2 min read
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But how did the players play? Check out our player ratings below:

USMNT Player Ratings

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Matt Freese
USA • GK • #24
Minutes90
Rating4

Amazing save in the opening seconds and then completely lost his focus on the third goal, slamming the door shut on any comeback. A nightmare that could cost him the starting job after the tournament.

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Alex Freeman
USA • D • #16
Minutes90
Rating4.5

Did not look like himself. Had some good positioning to help in attack but his touch was off and so was his passing.

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Tim Ream
USA • D • #13
Minutes90
Rating3

Having a 38-year-old center back finally caught up with this team, and it happened in a huge moment. Was absolutely bossed for most of the match, got destroyed on the second goal and somehow could not keep the third goal out.

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Chris Richards
USA • D • #3
Minutes90
Rating4.5

Let down by his teammates but also was not at his best. He needed to chase too much, being caught up high. 

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Antonee Robinson
USA • D • #5
Minutes89
Rating5

Usually consistent, this was a day off. Nowhere near his normal level, sloppy touch and struggled to break down Belgium to deliver dangerous balls.

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Tyler Adams
USA • M • #4
Minutes72
Rating5

Thought he did the little things decently, won a foul early and kept the team together. Little else. He just could not keep up with the Belgium midfield.

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Weston McKennie
USA • M • #8
Minutes90
Rating5

At times, I almost forgot he played. That wasn't because he was particularly bad, but Belgium just dominated. He dropped deep early to try and help, but the cohesion wasn't there.

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Malik Tillman
USA • M • #17
Minute90
Rating5

Scored from a free kick with a good bit of fortune, but he'll take it. Tried to show off his flair but it did not pan out. Hardly a game where he was able to show his best.

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Sergino Dest
USA • D • #2
Minutes45
Rating2

Questionable focus, sloppy, just an absolute mess. Taken off at the half and played 45 minutes more than he should have. Just a liability.

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Christian Pulisic
USA • M • #10
Minutes59
Rating4

Taken off in the second half with an apparent injury. Never once looked like a threat. Belgium frustrated him with pressure, and he lost possession 11 times in just 45 minutes.

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Folarin Balogun
USA • F • #20
Minutes90
Rating5

Got the start after all the controversy but didn't get the service he would have hoped. Had one solid chance inside the box but wasn't quick enough to react.

Subs

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Giovanni Reyna
USA • M • #7
Minutes45
Rating4

Decent. Did more than Dest, and his passing was accurate. But it was hardly ever threatening. More of a performance you'd need when comfortably ahead. 

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Sebastian Berhalter
USA • M • #14
Minutes31
Rating6

Provided a spark off the bench. Love the energy he brings. Nearly rifled home a goal that would have given them a chance. One of the few postives.

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Ricardo Pepi
USA • F • #9
Minutes18
Rating5

Feel for him with the Balogun saga. He probably thought he'd start. Short cameo where he touched the ball just seven times.

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Max Arfsten
USA • M • #18
Minutes1
RatingNR

Late sub to get him a World Cup appearance.

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Haji Wright
USA • F • #19
Minutes1
RatingNR

Subbed on in added time.

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

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Mauricio Pochettino
USA • D
Rating4

Hard to fault him, but the cohesion and energy from the round of 32 was just not there. He said after the game that they just weren't in the game and that it wasn't their day, and now is the time to reflect on where things went wrong. 

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