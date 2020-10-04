There are more Americans playing professional soccer in Europe than ever before, and the players abroad continue to deliver. Whether it be Christian Pulisic at Chelsea or Reggie Cannon at Boavista, you can see Americans playing in Europe every weekend throughout the season.

So how have the Americans done thus far this weekend? Let's take a look:

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich

20-year-old Alabama native Chris Richards is starting for Bayern Munich against Hertha Berlin on Sunday. He is beginning the game at right back in place of Benjamin Pavard in his first start for the club. Linked with a loan move throughout the summer, he's become a bigger part of Hansi Flick's plans than anybody would have expected.

Gio Reyna, Dortmund

A start where he grabs an assist would be considered a very, very good game. But on Saturday against Freiburg, he had three assists by the 66th minute. The former NYCFC youth product, who is just 17 years old, assisted Erling Haaland twice and Emre Can once as his team jumped out to a 3-0 lead. The assists to Haaland were pure class, while the Can goal came off of a well-placed corner kick from the son of Claudio Reyna.

Here's the final one, which was similar to the first, playing Haaland into space perfectly.

That's just a superstar-like performance from Reyna. If you don't have assists, you don't have a lot of goals, and Reyna is proving to be a creator for Lucien Favre's team to the point where he has to feel nearly obligated to start him.

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

Pulisic came on in the 83rd minute for his season debut for the Blues after slowly recovering from his hamstring injury and then feeling discomfort, with Callum Hudson-Odoi coming off. He got just under 10 minutes, looked quick in his new No. 10 shirt but didn't get to really get involved as the score was already 4-0.