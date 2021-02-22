American soccer players continue to make an impact in Europe, and some USMNT players could see the field this week as the UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can watch the games on CBS All Access.

There are four games this week in the round of 16, with at least one American expected to play, though we possibly could see two. On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid host Chelsea in Bucharest, while Lazio welcome Bayern Munich. Wednesday's games sees Atalanta host Real Madrid, while Manchester City travel to Budapest to take on Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here are the two Americans we could see this week, when they play, how to watch and what their role may be:

1. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

When: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS All Access

His potential involvement against Atletico Madrid: Pulisic hasn't played for the club since Feb. 11, missing time this month due to a calf issue. He's recovered now and in the squad to take on Atletico Madrid. It's unclear if he will start the match, but it could be an opportunity to give Mason Mount a bit of rest. As for the game, Atletico Madrid likes to get their fullbacks forward, which could result in some space to do damage if Pulisic ends up seeing the field. What feels most likely is an appearance off the bench, easing him back into things after yet another minor injury.

2. Zack Steffen, Manchester City

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS All Access

His potential involvement against Borussia Monchengladbach: The City backup goalkeeper seems highly unlikely to see the field at all with Ederson a sure starter. The only way Steffen plays on Wednesday is if Ederson picks up a knock and has to be removed, or if he ends up getting a red card. Steffen is primarily a domestic cup goalkeeper for the club, which is usually where backups get their minutes during a season. He has played in UCL this year though, filling in for Ederson against Marseille in the group stage.