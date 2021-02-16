American soccer players continue to make history, and we could be set to see a record seven play in the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. The round of 16 kicks off Tuesday on CBS All Access. There are four games this week in the round of 16, with quite a few Americans expected to be involved as the games increase in importance.

On Tuesday, Barcelona host PSG, while RB Leipzig take on Liverpool. On Wednesday, Sevilla host Dortmund, and Juventus go to Porto. All of the matches are first legs.

Craving more Champions League coverage? The Que Golazo podcast has you covered with a preview show bringing you everything you need to know as the round of 16 begins. Listen below:

Here are the five Americans we could see this week, when they play, how to watch and what their role may be:

1. Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig

When: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS All Access

His potential involvement: What a clash against Liverpool, with Adams potentially playing an important role. The hero who sent the team through to the semifinals last year can be expected to play in this one. He's played in all six of their group stage games, though the most he played was 45 minutes. The defensive midfielder, depending on how things go, could potentially come on in the second half to help solidify the middle of the field. But if he is selected to start, which isn't expected, it would be some chance for him to shine against one of the best teams historically in the competition.

2. & 3. Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona

When: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS All Access

Their potential involvement: All eyes are on PSG vs. Barcelona, and this could be a huge spot for the Americans at Barca. Let's start with Konrad de la Fuente: he hasn't played for the senior team at all in 2021, with his last match coming back in December. He's got two appearances for UCL, but this feels like too big of a spot for him to make the bench, let alone play. Dest, on the other hand has returned from injury and is expected to play. Depending on how PSG line up, he could very well be tasked with dealing with superstar Kylian Mbappe. Dest has played regularly for the side, and with Maurio Pochettino going with three behind the striker as of late, it could be Mbappe on the left against the former Ajax man.

4. Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS All Access

His potential involvement: Gio Reyna has a chance to start against Sevilla in what could be a huge, thrilling test. Sevilla have a strong, physical defense that likes to get forward, which could mean some chances Reyna's way. However, with Erling Haaland up top, the expectation is for Sevilla to play much more reserved, especially at home. But Reyna should get at least 30 minutes, and he should also be able to possess the ball near the top of the box and try to make something happen. At times there is a disconnect and plenty of space between Sevilla's backline and defensive midfield, which could see Reyna get into space going forward. Keep an eye on how much he plays though, because when he plays under 80 minutes as of late, Dortmund don't win, failing to win any of their last four. In his last three games in which he's played over 80 minutes, Dortmund have won them all.

5. Weston McKennie, Juventus

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS All Access

His potential involvement: Weston McKennie seems right at home with Juve, and one would hope his goal at Barcelona last time out would hopefully translate into a start here. Like Reyna, when he plays significant minutes as of late, Juve win. In his last three games in which he's played at least an hour, Juve have won all three and he's been a creative force in attack. In the last two losses to Napoli and Inter Milan, he averaged about half an hour. His energy from the start is something his teammates can feed off of, and after starting Juve's last three UCL games, he may be in Andrea Pirlo's plans for Wednesday against a Porto team struggling defensively.