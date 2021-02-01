Transfer deadline day is always a crazy one across the world, but Monday has been especially busy for American players. There are more Americans playing professionally in Europe than ever before, and the United States men's national team has received some good news with key pieces, especially young ones, changing clubs in search of improving development, gaining minutes and more.

Follow along with all of the day's big moves here.

Below are the USMNT moves that have happened that you should know about and others that are set to take place:

Official

Chris Richards joins Hoffenheim: Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards has joined Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season, the clubs announced on Monday. The 20-year-old Alabama native has played in eight matches for Bayern, including in the Champions League, but minutes are hard to come by at such a stacked club. He's played center-back and right back, and this move will see him earn more minutes for a team that has been depleted by injuries. Bayern just beat Hoffenheim 4-1.

As for Richards, this is a great chance to make an even bigger impression on USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter after debuting for the team recently. Hoffenheim is a team that has pushed the upper half of the table and are currently in the Europa League, where they'll play Molde next month in the round of 32.

Bryan Reynolds off to AS Roma: It's finally official. A player not many even knew about a year ago earns FC Dallas a club-record transfer fee this summer. Bryan Reynolds, 19, joins Roma on loan with a permanent buy clause after this season.

He stepped in for Reggie Cannon, who left for Boavista. Reynolds started 14 matches last season and was named the team's defensive player of the year, breakout player of the year and most valuable player. He's smart, has pace and technical ability and can get forward well.

Yedlin to Galatasaray: DeAndre Yedlin is out at Newcastle as he joined Turkish club Galatasaray. Talks hit a few small speed bumps this morning, but the parties worked through them. They were just waiting on revised paperwork and an international clearanc,

Yedlin has earned some quality minutes at Newcastle as of late, and a flurry of Turkish clubs were after his services. A chance in Turkey could mean more minutes from him and a potential path to get back into the USMNT later this year.

Dike to England: Orlando City striker Daryl Dike moved to Championship side Barnsley in what was a surprising move. The 20-year-old Oklahoma native was a star at the University of Virginia before grabbing eight goals in his first MLS season. He's strong, physical and very confident in front of goal. He also just earned his first cap with the U.S. men's national team.

Not yet official

Paul Arriola to Swansea City: Just a week after Swansea landed American Jordan Morris, they look set to dip back into the USMNT talent pool, signing Paul Arriola on a short-term loan, according to various reports. The 25-year-old D.C. United man joined MLS from Tijuana and had 13 goals combined in the 2018 and 2019 seasons but only played in one game last season after a serious knee injury.