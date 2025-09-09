Mauricio Pochettino may be preaching patience with the United States men's national team following their latest disappointment, a 2-0 loss to South Korea, but that doesn't mean that changes won't come to the lineup during a tougher test hosting Japan in Columbus on Tuesday. The 17th ranked team in the world, the Samurai Blue, will push the USMNT to their limits after drawing Mexico, and the performance that the USMNT put on in the first half of facing South Korea won't be good enough to stop Japan from building a lead that won't be overcome.

There were a few positives from the USMNT's play that could continue into this matchup, however. The play of Matt Freese and ending the match in a back three were among the best moments that the USMNT had. Freese has started every match since the Gold Cup, and even with Pochettino getting a look at uncapped keepers Jonathan Klinsmann and Roman Celentano, consistency at the back is important. Freese is rising as the most likely keeper to wear the number one shirt and it doesn't make sense to take him out of the XI.

Pochettino will have a choice to make in defense as the USMNT were able to push the pace when Chris Richards entered the game, joining Tim Ream and Tristan Blackmon to form a back three. That allowed Alex Freeman to push the attack forward while Folarin Balogun peppered South Korea with shots on target. Things would've been better if one of those actually went into the net, but this USMNT side has been tailor-made to play a back three for a while.

Tim Weah can operate as a wing back and it is a way to highlight what Sergino Dest does well, pushing the team forward in attack while giving him cover defensively. When nothing has been working to get the USMNT out of their rut, it's a good time to shake things up and see how they perform against a top team. There isn't much to lose, so if now isn't the time to test something new, when will it be?

USMNT predicted XI

Starters: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Tristan Blackmon, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Luca De La Torre, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

How to watch USMNT vs. Japan

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lower.com Field -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: TNT and Universo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: USMNT +210; Draw +240; Japan +120