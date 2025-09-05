As the United States men's national team hosts South Korea on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino will get regulars like Sergino Dest, Folarin Balogun, and Christian Pulisic back into the squad. But as the Argentine stressed, this window is also one of the last chances for him to dig deep into the entire pool of players and see who can make the World Cup squad. At goalkeeper, Roman Celentano or Jonathan Klinsmann may earn their first cap during this camp, while Tristan Blackmon and Noahkai Banks are likely to do the same in defense.

It should come as no surprise that Pochettino has brought in uncapped players at areas of concern for the USMNT, but he has also brought players back into the fold after long absences from the squad. Cristian Roldan, Alex Zendejas, and Josh Sargent will be among those looking to impress Pochettino, and they'll have limited time to do it. Facing South Korea and Japan, the USMNT will have ample tests to see where this squad is and Pochettino has called in players who he thinks can get the victory. He opened up a bit about his squad selection ahead of the match.

"[Banks is] a player that is really young but with amazing potential. I think for different circumstances, we wanted to give the opportunity to come with us. I think [it] was [the] right moment and opportunity. He's really young, but it's good to see him and because he can go fast to the next level," Pochettino said about Banks' inclusion in the squad. "This type of player always, you need to understand, to know before, because after you can be surprised and say we didn't have the possibility to see or to know how he is because maybe today, he's ... a player with big potential.

"That is this type of thing that you need to be ready [for] and prepared because sometimes, his transformation or in the way his path, maybe he can be faster than another and he can arrive [in] six, seven or eight months and he can be the best center back in Germany, playing there, and then, 'Oh, we didn't pay attention.' It's really important because I think at the moment, it's not like we have 10 center backs and then he's the 11th because the squad is really open."

Being able to nurture that potential, Pochettino will need to mix regulars into the squad with young players. Banks feels a bit like Alex Freeman, who broke into the squad ahead of the Gold Cup and now seems like he has taken charge as the backup right back. If Dest doesn't shine in this camp, there's a chance that Freemean could start at the World Cup, which shows how quickly these moves can shift the lineup. At center back, Tim Ream is 37 and while the goal is for him to make it to the World Cup starting alongside Chris Richards, anything could happen. Pochettino wouldn't be doing his due diligence if he didn't take a look at other center backs.

The same scenario goes in midfield, where Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah were left out of the squad. Along with Tyler Adams, they were expected to be the midfield starters for the foreseeable future, but that hasn't worked out according to plan. Now Pochettino will be able to look at players like Luca De La Torre and see if they can make the World Cup squad

So, how could the USMNT line up when they take the pitch against South Korea on Saturday?

USMNT predicted lineup

Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Noahkai Banks, Max Arfsten, Tyler Adams, Luca De La Torre, Diego Luna, Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent

How to watch USMNT vs. South Korea, odds