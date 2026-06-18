USMNT projected World Cup lineup vs. Australia: If Christian Pulisic can't go, who replaces USA Soccer's star?

While the World Cup vibes around the United States men's national team couldn't be higher after their victory to kick off the group stage against Paraguay, there is unfortunately one cause for concern as they gear up to face Australia. The USMNT can guarantee their place in the knockout stages with a victory in that match, but they may need to do so without Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic was subbed out following the first half of the victory over Paraguay due to a calf issue that he has been dealing with. This was initially described as a precautionary measure, but as the week goes on, it seems to be slightly more serious than that. In the lead-up to facing Australia on Friday, Pulisic has not yet been involved in full training with the group. He has been doing individual work and could be seen wearing a calf sleeve, which does make you wonder, if he can't go for the match, who would replace Pulisic on the left wing?

When he exited the match, Malik Tillman was pushed from central midfield up to the wing, with Sebastian Berhalter coming in as a deeper midfielder, but it threw off the balance of the team. Tillman's vision from deep helped the USMNT produce a free-flowing attack in a first half that saw them score three goals, and with Australia looking to sit deep in the match, it isn't a balance that you'd want to break when a spot in the knockouts can be secured.

The USMNT last faced Australia in October, winning 2-1, and now, both sides will look a little different in this clash. Gio Reyna came off the bench and was able to score a wonder goal for Paraguay, but his fitness remains an issue, and it wouldn't make sense for him to start, considering that he hasn't logged more than 60 minutes in a match since December of 2025. Reyna has a place in this squad as a sparkplug off the bench and in the knockouts after spending a few weeks training and getting up to speed, maybe he'll get to a point, but there's no reason to push for that right out of the gate. So where does that leave the USMNT?

An inversion of Tim Weah

Someone who was a starter during the 2022 World Cup run in Qatar, the formation shift, and Sergino Dest being pushed into advanced positions has seen Weah bumped to the bench. While he's a right winger or right wing back naturally, Weah is able to play both sides, as Mauricio Pochettino has discussed his left eye dominance as a reason to use him on that wing. Weah is someone who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, crossing or shooting, and adding him to the XI wouldn't change what the USMNT are doing well.

He's been experienced both with the national team and Marseille and would be ready to come in for a crucial moment in the group stage.

Trust in Brenden Aaronson?

A different type of winger, Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson does a little bit of everything, but his best attribute is his pressing. Alongside Antonee Robinson bombing forward, attacking progression doesn't need to come from the left-hand side, and if Pochettino wants to go the defensive route, that's where Aaronson comes into play. He still offers some progression and isn't afraid to take players on in the dribble, but offensive explosions haven't been his game.

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That kind of work rate would help wear down Australia, but it would also offer a different look than how the USMNT attacked Paraguay. There's no reason not to trust Pochettino to find the right balance after how he attacked Paraguay in the opener, but how he treats the left wing from the start will offer a look at how fast he'll want his team to come out of the gate.

USMNT predicted XI

As, according to our own Pardeep Cattry. Pulisic is still training individually on Thursday, it's hard to see him starting against Australia

USMNT Predicted XI: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Folarin Balogun

How to watch United States vs. Australia

Date: Friday, June 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Wash.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: United States -167; Draw +333; Australia +400