USMNT releases 23-man Gold Cup roster: Josh Sargent left out after starting in friendly vs. Jamaica on Wednesday

Following Wednesday's 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica, U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter released the 23-man roster on Thursday that features a mix of youth and experience with plenty of young talent making the cut. The United States has won six Gold Cups, including two of the previous three editions (2013 and 2017). Here are the 23 players and some takeaways:

USMNT's Gold Cup roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS (8): Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS (6): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)

Takeaways

Not many surprises: The names you'd expect to be there are such as Altidore, Morris, Bradley, Pulisic, McKennie and Adams. This team doesn't have a whole lot of surprises though some might not have expected to see Boyd and Lewis. In goal, Steffen is set to start. The defense looks pretty set as well with Adams, Gonzalez, Miazga and Ream, depending on the formation. In midfield, you can pretty much pen in Bradley, McKennie and Pulisic, while Altidore and Morris will likely be the guys up top, but that again depends on the formation. It's a strong U.S. team that is missing guys like John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin due to injury, but it's one that has more than enough to win the Gold Cup, especially with Mexico's injury problems. Sargent gets left out: Josh Sargent got the start against Jamaica and looked decent, but he is certainly still a young player looking to find consistency. He has a great work-rate and gives everything, so it's a little surprising to see him not make it, at least as a potential impact sub with fresh legs. Why bring him in and not take him to the Gold Cup when he could have been better served with the U-20 team, which plays in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday? Attack has depth: Altidore is the best No. 9 in the talent pool, and behind him he'll have some cover in Morris. It's not a shock to see Zardes there either as Berhalter coached him in Columbus and is a big believer in his ability. While Bobby Wood has fallen off the map, the U.S. has the fire power needed up top to win tough games, and it starts with Morris.

The U.S. plays Venezuela on Sunday in a friendly, which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free).