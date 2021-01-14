American rising star Chris Richards has joined some of the biggest names in European football by signing with leading agency Roc Nation Sports.

Bayern Munich defender Richards, who made his debut for the U.S. men's national team in a friendly against Panama in November, has enjoyed an impressive rise in Germany since departing FC Dallas, initially on loan, in 2018. The 20-year-old made his debut in a 3-1 win over Freiburg in June and has made seven appearances for Hansi Flick's side this season, providing an assist for Robert Lewandowski in a 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin in October.

Richards had previously been with Wasserman but has made the switch to Roc Nation's football division. In doing so he will be joining the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

"Chris is an incredible young defender," Roc Nation's head of football Alan Redmond said. "When you look at his game intelligence and the manner in which he has adapted to first team life at Bayern Munich, you see that he has rare traits.

"When you speak to him, it's even more apparent. On and off the pitch, Chris is going to make a huge impact, and it's a proud day for Roc Nation to welcome Chris to the family."

Joining Roc Nation places Richards in a stable of top athletes from across sports, including some of the biggest names in soccer, rugby union, basketball and NFL. The sports management company was founded in 2013 by Jay-Z and has a roster of over 100 players in five sports as well as broadcast and esports.

"Chris is a talent who has the ability to transform the sport in the US and his commitment to want to give back and make the sport accessible to all in his hometown is a great indication of our shared values," Roc Nation Sports international president Michael Yormark said. "Chris is an incredibly exciting prospect in world football, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be on this journey with him and his family."

Richards has been one of a string of young American internationals to make an impressive impact on the Bundesliga in recent months with Giovanni Reyna and Tyler Adams regulars for Champions League contenders Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Matthew Hoppe also scored a hat-trick for Schalke in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim last week, becoming the first American player to score three in the German top division.