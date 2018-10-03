USMNT rising star Weston McKennie scores first Champions League goal, and it was a crucial one for Schalke

The young midfielder gave Schalke a 1-0 win at the death

Scoring your first goal for your club is a special moment. It doesn't matter if you score in your first game like Zlatan Ibrahimovic always seems to do or if you are like Javier Mascherano, taking seven years to do so, scoring once in 334 caps for Barcelona.

That special moment came on Wednesday for young U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie. His first goal came in the Champions League and it was the winner in Schalke's 1-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow. Take a look:

What a moment. For a player who shows his toughness each and every game, he battled his defenders to get his head on the corner kick, producing one of the most special moments of his young career. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

