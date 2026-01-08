U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes has named her first squad for 2026, selecting a 26-player roster for the annual winter camps and upcoming matches against Paraguay (Jan. 24) and Chile (Jan. 27).

With the January camp falling outside an official FIFA window, the roster is mainly composed of players representing the NWSL and having less senior team experience. The lone exception is forward Trinity Rodman, who is currently unattached to a club as she remains in contract negotiations, and she returns to USWNT camps for the first time since April 2025. Rodman leads the roster in caps (47) and goals (11), and the remaining members of the roster have a combined 17 international goals.

"Once again, our roster presents opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven't seen as much in the national team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027, or beyond," said Hayes.

"We're looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp, as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster."

The annual camp is always a reset. A chance for a fresh start and to put those soccer New Year's resolutions to the test. With it also come changes and shifts.

Last year's January camp was a launching pad for Hayes and her staff to implement the first "futures camp" of her coaching era, and it reinvigorated the U23 program. The once-dormant program was a frequent component throughout 2025, often holding concurrent camps alongside the senior team and even participating in international windows against other U23 sides. Hayes utilized the program to broaden the depth chart and pull current talents into the senior team.

This year, the January camp will include friendlies against Paraguay and Chile, and it will provide a chance to players battling for spots on the depth chart to showcase their skills in a crucial World Cup qualifying year.

In 30 matches coached with the national team, Hayes has given 27 players their first senior caps and provided 50 different starts to players across the roster pool. No other USWNT manager has named more than 36 different players in their first 30 games as head coach.

Those numbers could increase with four additional first-time call-ups to the roster in forwards Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC) and Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC), and midfielders Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage) and Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC). Jackson and Dahlien were constant features in all five U23 events during 2025 after featuring in the January 2025 futures camps, while Menti was involved in two U23 camps last year.

With the 2026 Concacaf W Championship (World Cup qualifiers) set for November, January's 11-day camp is the start towards the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

USWNT January camp roster

Listed by position (Club; Caps/Goals)



Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 6), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

Defenders (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 9/1), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 9/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 7/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 4/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 2/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 2/0)

Midfielders (8): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 11/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 0/0), Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 4/0), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 11/5)

Forwards (7): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 1/0), Trinity Rodman (Unattached; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 15/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 12/4), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 13/4), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0)