USMNT roster: 30 players called into January training camp, including 15 newcomers

Thirty players have been called into the U.S. men's national team's January camp, and 15 of them have never played for the senior team as acting coach Dave Sarachan looks to get a better view of the young talent pool.

Looking ahead to the Jan. 28 friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarachan called the following players:

U.S. ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 4/0), Cody Cropper (New England Revolution; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC/CAN; 3/0), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/CAN; 0/0), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (11): Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 15/2), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Ian Harkes (D.C. United; 0/0), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 1/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 2/0), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy; 37/6)

FORWARDS (6): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 27/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 24/5), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Rubio Rubin (Unattached; 4/0), CJ Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 3/0)

Not a lot of names the casual U.S. Soccer fan would know. But it's a nice opportunity for these players to push themselves and make a case for being in the squad that will fight for a spot at the 2022 World Cup. There is a small mix of experienced players such as Agudelo, Morris and Zardes to help the younger guys transition to the senior team.

Twenty-eight of the 30 players come from Major League Soccer and 21 of them are 24 years of age and under.

The MLS-heavy roster doesn't include the like of Christian Pulisic and the other rising stars in Europe, but doesn't mean anything bad for those players. It's simply a chance to get a good look at what's coming in U.S. Soccer and to see what young players can be added to the senior squad as it looks to rebound from the World Cup qualifying failure.