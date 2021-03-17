United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter has named his squad for the two friendlies this month in Europe, with Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund leading the way. The primarily Europe-based squad features 14 players who have under 10 caps with the senior team, including Valencia's Yunus Musah and Barnsley's in-form striker Darly Dike. The U.S. will face Jamaica on March 25, and then Northern Ireland on March 28. Here's a look at the squad from U.S. Soccer along with their caps and goals.

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 19/0)



DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks* (Wolfsburg/GER; 39/3), Reggie Cannon* (Boavista/POR; 13/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 19/3), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 20/1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/AUT; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 41/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 0/0), Chris Richards* (Hoffenheim/GER; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 8/0)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 2/1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 25/2) Tyler Adams* (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 1/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 18/4), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 2/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG; 1/0)



FORWARDS: (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 1/0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 2/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Gio Reyna* (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 2/1), Josh Sargent* (Werder Bremen/GER; 12/5), Tim Weah* (Lille/FRA; 10/1)

* Player will depart after first match

Once again Berhalter is giving minutes to players who project to have big futures with the senior team, and we may finally get the chance to witness Brooks and Richards together at centerback. Young defender Bryan Reynolds, who joined AS Roma in the winter transfer window, gets his first call-up after debuting for the Italian club.