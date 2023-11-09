The U.S. men's national team will be without Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah for their Concacaf Nations League tie with Trindad and Tobago.

Pulisic and Weah, two of the team's most in-form attackers, picked up hamstring injuries with their respective club teams, AC Milan and Juventus. The list of forwards on the roster does include Folarin Balogun, Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pep, and Kevin Paredes.

The USMNT first face Trinidad and Tobago at Austin's Q2 Stadium on Nov. 16, and then play the away leg on Nov. 20.

Here's the full roster:

USMNT roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Gaga Slonina (KAS Eupen), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

FORWARDS (5): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Zendejas (Club América)