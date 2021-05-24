The United States men's national team will look to take home the Concacaf Nations League title next month in Denver, and coach Gregg Berhalter named his team for the remainder of the competition on Monday. Ahead of a friendly with Switzerland, Berhalter's team features the base of young talent that has lifted expectations for the red, white and blue and not a whole lot of surprises. The Concacaf Nations League semifinals and final will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

The most glaring omissions are Hoffenheim defender Chris Richards (whose parent club is Bayern Munich) and Barnsley striker Daryl Dike, who was a star for the team this season after joining on loan from Orlando City of MLS. Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Zack Steffen of Manchester City are both in the squad and will join the USMNT shortly after Saturday's Champions League final between the Blues and Cityzens.

Here's the American squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille).

"We are excited to gather this group together as we compete to win the Nations League trophy," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. "It's been a great year for our player pool and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now becomes continuing this success with the national team."

The U.S. takes on Honduras on Thursday, June 3 in the first semifinal, and on June 6 they'll play either in the final against the winner of Mexico-Costa Rica or the loser of that match in the third-place match.