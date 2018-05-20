USMNT roster for Bolivia friendly features Christian Pulisic and a bunch of next-generation talent

The roster for the United States men's national team's May 28 friendly against Bolivia in Chester, Penn., is out, and it is younger than expected. The new team features Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain's Tim Weah and Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers. It's a youthful roster, with its average age at 22. Check it out:

Roster (caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 5/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 2/0) .

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG; 2/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 14/1), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG; 5/1), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United/ENG; 0/0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City/ENG; 0/0), Antonee Robinson (Everton/ENG; 0/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 16/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 2/0).

MIDFIELDERS (9): Joe Corona (Club Tijuana/MEX; 20/3), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 3/0), Julian Green (Stuttgart/GER; 8/3), Alejandro Guido (Club Tijuana/MEX; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 1/1), Keaton Parks (Benfica/POR; 0/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/9), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX; 5/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 1/0).

FORWARDS (2): Andrija Novakovich (Reading/ENG; 1/0), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 0/0).

Just two forwards, and we may see the senior debut of young star striker Josh Sargent, who is now at Werder Bremen. The fact that it is a young roster should excite fans of the team. With no World Cup participation, it makes sense to give as many opportunities as possible to the up-and-comers. Just looking at the clubs some of these guys are at is enough to understand their potential. From Weston McKennie at Schalke to Matthew Olosunde at Manchester United, it's a talented, hungry roster and gives players a big chance to make a statement.

After the May 28 friendly, the U.S. will head to Ireland and France, but the expectation is for some big changes to be made to the roster.