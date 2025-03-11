The US men's national team roster is set for the Concacadf Nations Leauge finals. The USMNT will kick off on March 20 Panama at SoFi Stadium on Paramount+ with the first trophy of the Mauricio Pochettino era in their sites. Injuries to Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi along with Serginio Dest returning to health, but not deemed ready for this roster means the USMNT's depth has been tested, but Pochettino will still have a strong starting XI to choose from along with players who can step up in the right conditions.

Antonee Robinson, Christian Pulisic, and Josh Sargent could be among the first names on the team sheet with their strong form for their clubs in 2025, but the impact of January camp is also showing. Six players who were in that camp are now here for the Concacaf Nations League. Some like Diego Luna, Brian White and Patrick Agyemang could have chances to make an impact considering the lack of depth in their positions.

Gio Renya has also made the squad despite only starting three matches for Borussia Dortmund in 2025 in all competitions. He has scored a goal off the bench, but struggling for playing time at his club, Renya will have to show that he deserves to be in the starting XI under Pochettino despite his immense talent.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 49/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 18/0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege/BEL; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 17/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 67/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 23/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 19/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 4/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 42/2), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 3/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 58/11), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 31/8), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 6/0)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 2/2), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 45/1), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 76/32), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 27/5), Timothy Weah (Juventus/ITA; 42/7), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 3/1)

Musah on the wing?

When looking through the roster, you may almost miss Musah's inclusion in the squad, but he's there, just listed as a forward. He has played some on the wing for Milan and the USMNT but this tips Pochettino's hand a little toward an attacking band of Musah, Pulisic and Weah all supporting Sargent as the lone forward. It's a setup that the USMNT can be dynamic in after Pochettino's eye tests determined that Weah was left eye dominant while using the forward there in the quarter finals against Jamaica. Weah responded with a goal in a resounding victory so there's no reason not to see if it can continue during this window.

Facing Jamaica, the trio were in support of Ricardo Pepi with McKennie and Tessmann in midfield behind them but with Tyler Adams back that could shift a little. Pochettino will have a chance to push his attack even more because of how much ground the Bournemouth midfielder can cover behind them. Adams hasn't appeared for the USMNT since Copa America in 2024, but now Pochettino will have all of his top midfielders providing even more flexibility for moving Musah around.