The US men's national team roster is set for the Concacadf Nations Leauge finals. The USMNT will kick off on March 20 Panama at SoFi Stadium on Paramount+ with the first trophy of the Mauricio Pochettino era in their sites. Injuries to Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi along with Serginio Dest returning to health, but not deemed ready for this roster means the USMNT's depth has been tested, but Pochettino will still have a strong starting XI to choose from along with players who can step up in the right conditions.

Antonee Robinson, Christian Pulisic, and Josh Sargent could be among the first names on the team sheet with their strong form for their clubs in 2025, but the impact of January camp is also showing. Six players who were in that camp are now here for the Concacaf Nations League. Some like Diego Luna, Brian White and Patrick Agyemang could have chances to make an impact considering the lack of depth in their positions.

Gio Renya has also made the squad despite only starting three matches for Borussia Dortmund in 2025 in all competitions. He has scored a goal off the bench, but struggling for playing time at his club, Renya will have to show that he deserves to be in the starting XI under Pochettino despite his immense talent.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 49/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 18/0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege/BEL; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 17/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 67/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 23/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 19/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 4/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 42/2), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 3/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 58/11), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 31/8), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 6/0)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 2/2), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 45/1), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 76/32), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 27/5), Timothy Weah (Juventus/ITA; 42/7), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 3/1)

Musah on the wing?

When looking through the roster, you may almost miss Musah's inclusion in the squad, but he's there, just listed as a forward. He has played some on the wing for Milan and the USMNT but this tips Pochettino's hand a little toward an attacking band of Musah, Pulisic and Weah all supporting Sargent as the lone forward. It's a setup that the USMNT can be dynamic in after Pochettino's eye tests determined that Weah was left eye dominant while using the forward there in the quarter finals against Jamaica. Weah responded with a goal in a resounding victory so there's no reason not to see if it can continue during this window.

Facing Jamaica, the trio were in support of Ricardo Pepi with McKennie and Tessmann in midfield behind them but with Tyler Adams back that could shift a little. Pochettino will have a chance to push his attack even more because of how much ground the Bournemouth midfielder can cover behind them. Adams hasn't appeared for the USMNT since Copa America in 2024, but now Pochettino will have all of his top midfielders providing even more flexibility for moving Musah around.

The impact of the Club World Cup

While this isn't the final competitive international break before the Concacaf World Cup qualifying -- which the USMNT won't take part in -- kicks into gear for players of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, Pochettino likely won't have them during the summer due to the Club World Cup. Unlike standard FIFA international breaks, where national teams get priority to players who are selected, during the CWC, clubs get priority.

"We decide to call him because it's the only opportunity we have now. He won't be available in the future due to club World Cup," Pochettino said on Reyna's inclusion in the squad. "That's why we decided to call him and see him in the squad. He's not playing much but he's a good player to consider."

This camp will be Reyna's first under Pochettino due to missing the Nations League quarter finals with a groin strain. Pochettino otherwise would need to take his first look at Reyna in games where something isn't on the line, unlike players who he has seen like Brenden Aaronson and Alejandro Zendejas, both of whom, missed out. These rosters are always a numbers game and Pochettino was constrained with only bringing in 23 players for this camp. The manager did have more to say about Reyna's inclusion despite the minutes that he has logged under Dortmund's management.

"He's deserved to be here. He's improving, but he can still do better. We need to push him. We need to understand how he thinks, how he likes to play. We want to win this competition, and we think he can help," Pochettino said. "We're going to try to create this relationship with him and see how he can help us."

Only Reyna can show that he deserves to be here and Pochettino does understand that, but it's always easier to push a player when something is on the line.

Too much depth?

A big takeaway of Pochettino's roster press conference is how much depth he has at his disposal. "It's about numbers," was Pochettino's response when asked about the exclusion of Aaronson and Zenedejas. With players like Diego Luna and Reyna coming into the fold, Pochettino needs to figure out what the best balance is for what he wants. There's a chance that may not include players like Aaronson and the midfielder's versatility can work against him.

While Aaronson's able to play the wing, 10 or as a deeper lying midfielder but his true position is somewhere in between. With Pochetino shifting to more of a 4-2-3-1 than a 4-3-3, that may not be room for that in the current setup,p especially with Musah on the wing. It doesn't mean that any player is out of Pochttino's view. If anything given the three players who are making their first major squad after impressing in January camp. Brian White, Patrick Agyemang and Diego Luna will all get their shots to show what they can do against top opposition.

Lack of depth was previously a concern but if the younger players can step up and help the USMNT, Pochettino is on the road to turning that into a strength. That's what he was brought here to do and for this team to be competitive in the 2026 World Cup, it will need to happen.