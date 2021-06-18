What's already been a wild summer of action for the United States men's national team will continue next month with the Gold Cup, but if the U.S. are to win their second trophy, it will be without key stars. The preliminary roster for next month's continental competition has been released and there is no Christian Pulisic, no Weston McKennie, no Gio Reyna and plenty more are absent.

This was, of course, to be expected following a long league season and then players playing in the Concacaf Nations League finals earlier in June. The U.S. won the competition, beating Mexico in extra time on a Pulisic penalty kick.

With the players needing a break before their domestic seasons start in August, the U.S. has instead opted for a roster loaded with MLS-based talents. Here's a look:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur), Justin Che (FC Dallas), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Shaq Moore (CD Tenerife), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Leon Flach (Philadelphia Union), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Moses Nyeman (D.C. United), Andres Perea (Orlando City), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Memo Rodriguez (Houston Dynamo), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Tanner Tessman (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (17): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (LAFC), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Rubio Rubin (Real Salt Lake), Chris Mueller (Orlando City), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF), Mason Toye (CF Montreal), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

While the roster is clearly missing the biggest of names, there are still some familiar faces in there like Jozy Altidore and some young guys to be excited about, such as Cardoso, Clark, Dike and more.

The U.S. will begin the competition in Group B with Canada, Martinique and a team yet to be determined.