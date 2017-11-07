USMNT roster for Portugal game is out, and there's no Christian Pulisic on the squad

The United States men's national team roster for the Nov. 14 friendly against a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal is out. Caretaker Dave Sarachan has called 21 players into training, and there's no Christian Pulisic and other notable players. Here's the roster from U.S. Soccer:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 3/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (7): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 32/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United/ENG; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 13/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 3/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 26/1), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 14/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 48/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 16/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 65/2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 2/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town/ENG; 22/2)

FORWARDS (4): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 26/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 3/2), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 2/0), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; 0/0)

A young team, it features more than half of the players under the age of 24. Young rising star Josh Sargent, just 17 and tearing it up with the U.S. U-20 and U-17 teams, gets his first call up and may just get his first cap. It's a good sign to have all of these young players to see what they can do against a good team like Portugal, given a chance to make an impact early on.

The U.S. was going to play two matches during this FIFA break, but U.S. Soccer told CBS Sports that Wales backed out of an agreement for a friendly.

USMNT had an agreement with Wales on an international friendly during this window but the Welsh backed out. Portugal match and back home. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) November 7, 2017

As for the missing names, guys like Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore aren't in the squad as they are in the thick of the MLS Playoffs. Pulisic has been given a break as well after a busy summer and start to the European season with Borussia Dortmund.

The U.S. failed to quality for the 2018 World Cup in October and is expecting to hire a new head coach to replace Bruce Arena in the next year.