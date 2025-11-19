The U.S. women's national team will close out the calendar year with a pair of friendlies against Italy, and head coach Emma Hayes is getting final looks at the player pool before 2026 arrives. The manager named a 26-player roster for the two-game series with some notable names returning to the mix.

Defender Naomi Girma returns to the national team after a lingering injury following her winter transfer to Chelsea FC earlier this year. The center back recently worked her way back from a calf injury and recently started for the Blues during their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign. Fans can watch every minute of Women's Champions League action and match coverage across CBS platforms, including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Also making a return to the group is Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune; her last camp call-up was in June, and she is one of seven players on the roster competing in the upcoming 2025 NWSL Championship. Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell marks her return to senior camps for the first time in 37 months; her previous roster appearance was October 2022.

"It's been an exciting and important year for our group, and we've accomplished a lot of goals, expanded the player pool, and made strides in our game model, so this camp will be an extension of that, but it will also set the groundwork for 2026, which will be our World Cup qualifying year," said Hayes.

"Games against top European teams are so valuable as they give us an honest assessment of where we are in our growth as a team, so I know our players will embrace that challenge."

As Hayes has final decisions to make in front of her, she is not placing limitations on more evaluations. The end-of-year roster features two first-time senior call-ups in Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and Chicago Stars forward Jameese Jospeh.

The group is coming off a game October window where they split two games against Portugal and defeated New Zealand. They'll try and extend the win streak and aim to close out 2025 when the winter international window begins on Nov. 28 against Italy.

USWNT roster

Listed by position (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 4), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

Defenders (10): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 4/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 69/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG: 48/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 8/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 4/0), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 6/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 112/2), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; 1/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 0/0)

Midfielders (7): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 4/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 41/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 167/38), Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC; 5/1), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 9/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 115/26), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 11/1)

Forwards (6): Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 27/13), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 10/4), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 11/4), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 29/8), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 24/3)