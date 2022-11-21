The stage is set and the United States men's national team are back in the World Cup for the first time in eight years after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. While some familiar faces like Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen aren't with the team in Qatar, there is belief that the USMNT can advance from a balanced group to make the round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups. Pitted against Wales, England, and Iran check out the upcoming schedule for the red, white, and blue.

USMNT World Cup schedule

Date

Matchup

Time (ET) Stadium TV Nov. 21 United States vs. Wales 2 p.m. Al-Rayyan

Fox/Telemundo via fuboTV Nov. 25 England vs. United States 2 p.m. Al Bayt

Fox/Telemundo via fuboTV Nov. 29 Iran vs. United States 2 p.m.

Al Bayt

Fox/Telemundo via fuboTV

USMNT post-World Cup schedule

Friday, March 24, 2023 (Kirani James Athletic Stadium -- St. George's, Grenada)

Concacaf Nations League: Grenada vs. United States (TBD)

Monday, March 27, 2023 (TBD)

Concacaf Nations League: United States vs. El Salvador (TBD)

USMNT 2022 results

Tuesday, Sept. 27 (Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia -- Murcia, Spain)

International friendly: Saudi Arabia 0, United States 0

Friday, Sept. 23 (Merkur Spiel-Arena -- Dusseldorf, Germany)

International friendly: Japan 2, United States 0

Tuesday, June 14 (Estadio Cuscatlán -- San Salvador, El Salvador)

Concacaf Nations League: El Salvador 1, United States 1

Friday, June 10 (Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas)

Concacaf Nations League: United States 5, Granada 0

Sunday, June 5 (Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas)

International friendly: United States 0, Uruguay 0

Wednesday, June 1 (TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio)

International friendly: United States 3, Morocco 0

Wednesday, March 30 (Estadio Nacional -- San José, Costa Rica)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Costa Rica 2, United States 0

Sunday, March 27 (Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 5, Panama 1

Thursday, March 24 (Estadio Azteca -- Ciudad de México, Mexico)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Mexico 0, United States 0

Wednesday, Feb. 2 (Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minnesota)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 3, Honduras 0

Sunday, Jan. 30 (Tim Hortons Field -- Hamilton, Canada)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Canada 2, United States 0

Thursday, Jan. 27 (Lower.com Field -- Columbus, Ohio)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 1, El Salvador 0

