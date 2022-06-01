The summer ahead is a critical one for the United States men's national team. As they prepare for the World Cup, Gregg Berhalter will need to get competitive games for the squad to prepare them for England, Iran, and either Wales or Ukraine in Qatar. With Gio Reyna and Chris Richards currently injured, the summer will be a time for fringe players like Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long and Djordje Mihailovic -- once he recovers from an ankle injury -- to get a closer look against tougher competition giving these matches more importance than an average summer friendly.

USMNT schedule

Wednesday, June 1 (TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio)

International friendly: United States vs. Morocco, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, TUDN)

Sunday, June 5 (Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas)

International friendly: United States vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m. (Fox, Univision)

Friday, June 10 (Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas)

Concacaf Nations League: United States vs. Granada, 10 p.m. (ESPN+, TUDN)

Tuesday, June 14 (Estadio Cuscatlán -- San Salvador, El Salvador)

Concacaf Nations League: El Salvador vs. United States, 10 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

Monday, Nov. 21 (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayan, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup group stage: United States vs. Ukraine/Wales, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Friday, Nov. 25 (Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup group stage: England vs. United States, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Tuesday, Nov. 29 (Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup group stage: Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Friday, March 24, 2023 (Kirani James Athletic Stadium -- St. George's, Grenada)

Concacaf Nations League: Grenada vs. United States (TBD)

Monday, March 27, 2023 (TBD)

Concacaf Nations League: United States vs. El Salvador (TBD)

Berhalter is capped in what he can do with Nations League matches on the horizon but the summer schedule is beginning to pan out for the team. They'll kick things off with a friendly June 1 in Cincinnati against an improving Morocco team. The Atlas Lions have risen to 24th in the FIFA rankings after pushing Egypt to the limit in the Africa Cup of Nations before booking their own ticket to the World Cup. The United States will have their hands full trying to defend against Achraf Hakimi and Sofiane Boufal while Romain Saiss anchors one of the stoutest defenses in the world. It's a match that may not look exciting on the surface, but it will be a good test to harden a young United States side.

They'll then face Uruguay on June 5 in Kansas City. As Uruguay are a traditional power in the soccer world, that match is more of a test for what the United States will have on their hands with facing England in the World Cup. To close things out, two Nations League matches will be played as the group stage begins during the summer versus Grenada in Austin on June 10 before traveling to face El Salvador on June 14.

It's not optimal to have these Nations League matches during the summer but the federation is doing the best that it can to turn this into a valuable scenario.