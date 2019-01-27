USMNT schedule, scores: Complete 2019 slate for USA including Gold Cup, friendlies and more
It's going to be a busy year for the national team
It's is a big year for the United States men's national team. With new coach Gregg Berhalter leading the way, the team will play friendlies, the 2019 Gold Cup this summer and also the CONCACAF Nations League in the second half of the year. Though there are several games that have yet to be announced, here's a look at how the United States' schedule is shaping up for the first half of the year, with the Gold Cup draw and Nations League draw yet to happen.
International friendlies
Jan. 27
USA vs. Panama, 8 p.m. ET
Feb. 2
USA vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 p.m. ET
March 22
USA vs. Ecuador*, time TBD
*The USMNT is expected to play Ecuador on March 22, sources told CBS Sports in December, pending the signing of contracts.
March 26
USA vs. Chile, time TBD
Gold Cup 2018
June 18
USA vs. TBD
June 22
USA vs. TBD
June 26
USA vs. TBD
