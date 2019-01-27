USMNT schedule, scores: Complete 2019 slate for USA including Gold Cup, friendlies and more

It's is a big year for the United States men's national team. With new coach Gregg Berhalter leading the way, the team will play friendlies, the 2019 Gold Cup this summer and also the CONCACAF Nations League in the second half of the year. Though there are several games that have yet to be announced, here's a look at how the United States' schedule is shaping up for the first half of the year, with the Gold Cup draw and Nations League draw yet to happen.

International friendlies

Jan. 27

USA vs. Panama, 8 p.m. ET

Feb. 2

USA vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 p.m. ET

March 22

USA vs. Ecuador*, time TBD

*The USMNT is expected to play Ecuador on March 22, sources told CBS Sports in December, pending the signing of contracts.

March 26

USA vs. Chile, time TBD

Gold Cup 2018

June 18

USA vs. TBD

June 22

USA vs. TBD

June 26

USA vs. TBD

